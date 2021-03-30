OPPO launches F19 Pro smartphone, IOT device Band Style in Bangladesh

With Dual-View Video, “excellent” camera, “sleek” design, F19 Pro is full of exclusive specifications, OPPO said in a statement.

Holding a “trendsetting” phone like OPPO F19 Pro in hand, youths will “find themselves in a whole new world full of fun, adventure and modernity”, it added.

The Dual-View Video enables people to capture two perspectives at once by recording footage from the front-facing and rear cameras simultaneously.

For instance, vloggers and content creators now can film videos and share their opinions or instructions at a time.

The AI Color Portrait Video is getting an upgrade on F19 Pro and can now also be used to capture “beautiful” videos.

Another new feature, Dynamic Bokeh, adds a bokeh effect that stretches light into streaks.

“OPPO believes that these are great offerings for the photography and videography lovers who want to seize beautiful moments in frame. This is something like getting all type of camera requirements in one smartphone and that if OPPO F19 Pro,” the statement said.

OPPO has made the design of F19 Pro “more appealing” with 6.43-inches Single Punch Super AMOLED display which is a standard configuration of high-end products.

It has 7.8mm Ultra Slim Body weighing 172g and is available in two dynamic colours: “Fantastic Purple” and “Fluid Black”.

This would provide a high level of transparency comparable to glass while also conveying a complex matte yet glossy texture, according to the statement.

“So, whenever you carry it in your pocket or vanity bag or hold it in your hand, it will have a pleasant and weightless feeling.”

OPPO has emphasised more on the battery’s capabilities for “trendsetters looking for a strong, but long-lasting device”.

The new F19 Pro has a larger 4310mAh battery and 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology.

This will charge F19 Pro “reliably and quickly during the day or evening when your battery is nearly depleted”.

“If you are a passionate athlete of the playground then the new F19 Pro is the right choice for you,” OPPO said.

The F19 Pro's performance is enhanced by the MediaTek Helio P95 AI processing unit paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage.

This allows users to have an “immersive and smooth gaming experience with little or no distraction”.

Enabling Game Focus will reduce distractions if desired and will block all calls and notifications while playing.

The performance is boosted by the ColorOS 11.1 user interface, which is based on the Android 11 operating system.

For F19 Pro, customers will find all these features at Tk 28,990.