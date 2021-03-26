Internet users around Bangladesh report issues accessing Facebook

They say the problem has persisted since Friday afternoon; their pages were either not loading, or they were having trouble posting or sharing contents.

Sumon Ahmed Sabir, Chief Technology Officer of Fiber@Home Ltd told bdnews24.com, “There have been problems with Facebook and Messenger since the afternoon. The reason for the issue is not clear.

“But there haven't been any complaints or reports of problems with the Facebook server internationally,” he said, suggesting the problems were local.

Downdetector, a website that reports real-time conditions of online services around the world, did not report any issues with Facebook access either.

A Facebook user named Sabila E Rabbi said she could not access Facebook from Cox’s Bazar using mobile internet data.

“I tried logging into Messenger around 7pm, but it returned a notice saying no connection was found.”

Shararat Islam from Dhaka said, “How am I supposed to sign into Facebook? It’s not even loading.”

Rabiul Hasan Salman from Chattogram said he had been unable to log into Facebook since around 6pm.

“I tried uploading photos to Facebook, but failed. That was around 4pm. I think it has been shut since then,” Parimal Majumder Mukul from Kurigram said.

bdnews24.com tried reaching out to multiple internet gateways, who simply said Facebook was ‘down’. But they failed to identify the cause behind it.