Internet users around Bangladesh report issues accessing Facebook
Technology Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Mar 2021 11:29 PM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2021 11:29 PM BdST
Users have reported facing issues accessing Facebook from different areas of Bangladesh.
They say the problem has persisted since Friday afternoon; their pages were either not loading, or they were having trouble posting or sharing contents.
Sumon Ahmed Sabir, Chief Technology Officer of Fiber@Home Ltd told bdnews24.com, “There have been problems with Facebook and Messenger since the afternoon. The reason for the issue is not clear.
“But there haven't been any complaints or reports of problems with the Facebook server internationally,” he said, suggesting the problems were local.
Downdetector, a website that reports real-time conditions of online services around the world, did not report any issues with Facebook access either.
A Facebook user named Sabila E Rabbi said she could not access Facebook from Cox’s Bazar using mobile internet data.
“I tried logging into Messenger around 7pm, but it returned a notice saying no connection was found.”
Shararat Islam from Dhaka said, “How am I supposed to sign into Facebook? It’s not even loading.”
Rabiul Hasan Salman from Chattogram said he had been unable to log into Facebook since around 6pm.
“I tried uploading photos to Facebook, but failed. That was around 4pm. I think it has been shut since then,” Parimal Majumder Mukul from Kurigram said.
bdnews24.com tried reaching out to multiple internet gateways, who simply said Facebook was ‘down’. But they failed to identify the cause behind it.
- Do you look at your phone while walking?
- No rung on the ladder that protects you from hate
- Facebook services restored after outage
- Tech executives aren’t fortunetellers
- Uber agrees to classify British drivers as ‘workers’
- A smarter app is watching your wallet
- Millions of websites offline after fire at French firm
- Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter
- Internet users around Bangladesh report issues accessing Facebook
- If you look at your phone while walking, you’re an agent of chaos
- There is no rung on the ladder that protects you from hate
- Facebook services restored after global outage
- Tech executives aren’t fortunetellers
- In a first, Uber agrees to classify British drivers as ‘workers’
Most Read
- Four killed in clashes after Hifazat mayhem in Chattogram: police
- Bangladesh ready to welcome India's Modi as it celebrates Bangabandhu, independence
- Indian PM Narendra Modi arrives in Dhaka
- Clashes erupt after prayers as Modi arrives in Bangladesh
- Indian PM Modi joins Hamid, Hasina in celebrating Bangladesh, Bangabandhu
- Bangladesh logs 3,737 COVID cases, highest daily count in almost 9 months
- At least 17 die as gas cylinder explodes in three-vehicle pile-up in Bangladesh
- Indian PM Modi opens two-day Bangladesh visit
- Bangladesh, India must stay united against common threats: Modi
- Bangladesh celebrating 50 years of independence with its sight on a golden future