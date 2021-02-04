Parler CEO John Matze says he was fired by board
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Feb 2021 08:51 AM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2021 08:51 AM BdST
The board of Parler, a social media platform backed by Republican Party donor Rebekah Mercer and favoured by US conservatives, has fired its CEO John Matze, he said on Wednesday.
Matze confirmed the move to Reuters, after it was originally reported by Fox News, and said that he had not been given a settlement.
“On January 29, 2021, the Parler board controlled by Rebekah Mercer decided to immediately terminate my position as CEO of Parler. I did not participate in this decision,” Matze said in a memo sent to Parler staff.
“Over the past few months, I’ve met constant resistance to my product vision, my strong belief in free speech and my view of how the Parler site should be managed.”
He told Reuters that Parler now has an “executive committee” consisting of Matthew Richardson and Mark Meckler.
Mercer, Richardson, Meckler and Parler did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Parler remains largely offline after being dropped by Seattle-based Amazon’s cloud-hosting division and the app stores of Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google following the Jan 6 siege of the US Capitol.
The companies cited Parler’s record of policing violent content, after far-right groups spread violent rhetoric on the platform ahead of the unrest in Washington.
Parler, which was founded in 2018 and has claimed it has over 12 million users, has styled itself as a “free speech-driven” space.
The app has largely attracted US conservatives who disagree with rules around content on social media sites like Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc.
Matze told Reuters on Jan 13 that Parler may be offline for good, but later pledged it would return stronger.
- Parler CEO John Matze says he was fired by board
- Tencent fires 100 employees
- They’re flocking to US to make fortune playing video games
- Dhaka to get one more software tech park
- Facebook to permanently stop recommending political groups
- Microsoft earnings rise as pandemic boosts
- A mentalist who reads minds over zoom
- Google threatens to block search engine in Australia
- Parler CEO John Matze says he was fired by board
- Tencent fires 100 employees, blacklists 37 firms in anti-graft campaign
- They’re flocking to America to make a fortune playing video games
- Bangladesh to build another software technology park in Dhaka
- Facebook says it will permanently stop recommending political groups to users
- Microsoft earnings rise as pandemic boosts cloud computing, Xbox sales
Most Read
- Bangladesh Army denounces ‘false information’ in Al Jazeera report
- Bangladesh government weighing legal option against Al Jazeera over report
- Al Jazeera’s report is part of anti-Bangladesh conspiracy: home minister
- Bangladesh gains four places on Democracy Index 2020
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- High on light, Bangladesh’s first expressway glows with exotic grandeur at night
- Hungary sought 5,000 COVID vaccine doses. Bangladesh will oblige
- Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine cuts transmission drastically, study finds
- Bangladesh dismisses Al Jazeera report as ‘politically-motivated smear campaign’
- Hasina orders action against officials over ‘incorrect’ design pushing project cost up by billions