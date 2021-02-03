Tencent fires 100 employees, blacklists 37 firms in anti-graft campaign
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Feb 2021 04:34 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2021 04:34 PM BdST
Tencent Holdings Ltd on Wednesday named 37 companies it had blacklisted from future contracts and said it has fired more than 100 staff over embezzlement and bribery incidents.
Tencent, China’s biggest social media and video games company, said in a social media post that it had reported 40 employees to authorities since it started an anti-graft campaign in the fourth quarter of 2019.
In one case, an employee in its game publishing division sought benefits for outside parties and obtained kickbacks from them, Tencent said in the name and shame post.
Chinese tech companies have doubled down on corruption investigations in recent years, as their valuations and profiles have soared following a tech boom in the country.
The arrest of a senior Alibaba Group Holding Ltd executive in 2018 indicated that a years-long anti-graft drive spearheaded by President Xi Jinping would not spare the country’s web titans. Yang Weidong, the president of Alibaba’s video streaming service Youkou, stepped down before he was given a seven-year jail sentence.
China’s tech companies have since provided regular updates on their anti-corruption measures.
Tencent said on Wednesday it would stick to a “zero tolerance” policy towards unethical behaviour.
Reporting by Pei Li and Brenda Goh; editing by Jane Wardell
- They’re flocking to US to make fortune playing video games
- Dhaka to get one more software tech park
- Facebook to permanently stop recommending political groups
- Microsoft earnings rise as pandemic boosts
- A mentalist who reads minds over zoom
- Google threatens to block search engine in Australia
- TikTok is poised to outlast Trump
- YouTube bans Trump for another week
- They’re flocking to America to make a fortune playing video games
- Bangladesh to build another software technology park in Dhaka
- Facebook says it will permanently stop recommending political groups to users
- Microsoft earnings rise as pandemic boosts cloud computing, Xbox sales
- Bangladesh may face slow internet on early Jan 31 for submarine cable repair
- A mentalist who reads minds over zoom
Most Read
- Bangladesh Army denounces ‘false information’ in Al Jazeera report
- Bangladesh dismisses Al Jazeera report as ‘politically-motivated smear campaign’
- Wife of PM Hasina’s personal physician dies from post-COVID pneumonia
- Bangladesh’s first expressway glows with exotic grandeur at night
- Top criminal Joseph freed from jail on presidential mercy
- Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz to visit US
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Three PR firm employees die, several others fall ill after vacation in Gazipur resort
- How a deadly power game undid Myanmar’s democratic hopes
- 'Friend' threatens to sue bdnews24.com over decade-old court verdict report about HBM Iqbal