Facebook says it will permanently stop recommending political groups to users
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Jan 2021 08:20 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2021 08:20 AM BdST
Facebook Inc's CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday the company would no longer recommend civic and political groups to users of the platform.
The social media company said in October that it was temporarily halting recommendations of political groups for US users in the run-up to the presidential election. On Wednesday Facebook said it would be making this permanent and would expand the policy globally.
On Tuesday, Democratic Senator Ed Markey wrote to Zuckerberg asking for an explanation of reports, including by news site The Markup, that Facebook had failed to stop recommending political groups on its platform after this move.
He called Facebook's groups "breeding groups for hate" and noted they had been venues of planning for the Jan 6 riot at the US Capitol.
Speaking on a conference call with analysts about Facebook's earnings, Zuckerberg said on Wednesday that the company was "continuing to fine-tune how this works."
Facebook groups are communities that form around shared interests. Public groups can be seen, searched and joined by anyone on Facebook.
Several watchdog and advocacy groups have pushed for Facebook to limit algorithmic group recommendations. They have argued that some Facebook Groups have been used as spaces to spread misinformation and organise extremist activity.
Zuckerberg also said that Facebook was considering steps to reduce the amount of political content in users' news feeds.
- Microsoft earnings rise as pandemic boosts
- A mentalist who reads minds over zoom
- Google threatens to block search engine in Australia
- TikTok is poised to outlast Trump
- YouTube bans Trump for another week
- India asks WhatsApp to withdraw privacy policy update
- Behind a secret deal between Google & Facebook
- The truth about your WhatsApp data
- Microsoft earnings rise as pandemic boosts cloud computing, Xbox sales
- Bangladesh may face slow internet on early Jan 31 for submarine cable repair
- A mentalist who reads minds over zoom
- Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news
- TikTok is poised to outlast Trump, and to test Biden
- YouTube bans Trump for another week over inauguration violence concerns
Most Read
- Runu Veronica Costa, a nurse, becomes first to receive COVID vaccine as Bangladesh kicks off inoculation
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh plans to launch COVID vaccine registration app on Jan 27
- Man dies in clashes over Chattogram city polls
- Hasina proclaims 'historic day' as Bangladesh launches mass vaccination against COVID-19
- Mona Lisa is alone but still smiling
- MPs spar over Chattogram city polls as violence flares up
- Bangladesh ready to roll out Oxford COVID vaccines after long wait
- Govt authorises education boards to publish HSC results
- The reality behind Biden’s plan to legalise 11 million immigrants