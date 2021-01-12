Twitter suspends tens of thousands of accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Jan 2021 09:38 AM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2021 09:38 AM BdST
Twitter Inc said it has suspended more than 70,000 accounts since Friday that were primarily dedicated to sharing QAnon content after last week’s violence in Washington when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol.
“Given the violent events in Washington, DC, and increased risk of harm, we began permanently suspending thousands of accounts that were primarily dedicated to sharing QAnon content on Friday afternoon”, Twitter said in a blog late on Monday.
“These accounts were engaged in sharing harmful QAnon-associated content at scale and were primarily dedicated to the propagation of this conspiracy theory across the service”, the company said.
QAnon backers have pushed conspiracies on social media that include the baseless claim that Trump secretly is fighting a cabal of child-sex predators, among them prominent Democrats, figures in Hollywood and “deep state” allies.
Twitter had said on Friday it would permanently suspend accounts pushing QAnon content, banning prominent right-wing boosters of its conspiracy theories.
The storming of the Capitol building last week by Trump supporters delayed the certification of Biden’s election victory.
Lawmakers were forced to flee, as the building was mobbed by the president’s supporters who overwhelmed security forces. Five people died in the violence including one Capitol Police officer who was beaten as he tried to ward off the crowds.
- Twitter suspends tens of thousands of accounts sharing QAnon content
- FB, Twitter show where power now lies
- Apple, Google cut off app that drew Trump supporters
- Facebook to block Trump's account for rest of his presidential term
- Home solar is growing
- Microsoft says Russian hackers viewed some of its source code
- Remote school as the gateway drug to social media
- Bangladesh up 8 places on cyber security index
- Twitter suspends tens of thousands of accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content
- In silencing president, two tech giants show where power now lies
- Apple and Google cut off Parler, an app that drew Trump supporters
- Facebook, Instagram to block Trump's account for rest of his presidential term
- Home solar is growing, but big installers are still losing money
- Bangladesh to take final decision on second satellite by April
Most Read
- COVID vaccine will arrive in Bangladesh by Jan 25: official
- DSCC Mayor Taposh brushes off Khokon’s criticism as ‘insignificant’ remarks
- Dhaka schoolgirl died of excessive bleeding after ‘rape’: forensic doctor
- Journalist Mizanur Rahman Khan dies at 54
- Dipu Moni meets Burns Wednesday
- Nine general managers of state-owned banks have not joined new workplaces in over a year
- US House Democrats set plan for removing Trump over Capitol attack
- PM Hasina’s relative Rawshan Ara Wahed dies at 80
- Senior Bangladesh citizens to get half of first 5m vaccine shots
- Hicham of Morocco, Kenya’s Angela win Bangabandhu Dhaka Marathon