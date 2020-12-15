Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Dec 2020 12:26 PM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2020 12:26 PM BdST
Facebook, Twitter and TikTok face fines of up to 10% of turnover if they fail to remove and limit the spread of illegal content under laws proposed by Britain on Tuesday.
Tech platforms will also need to do more to protect children from being exposed to grooming, bullying and pornography, the government said, to ensure the safety of children online.
"We are entering a new age of accountability for tech to protect children and vulnerable users, to restore trust in this industry, and to enshrine in law safeguards for free speech," Britain's Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said.
Governments globally are wrestling over measures to better control illegal or dangerous content on social media, with the European Union set to unveil its own package on Tuesday.
Britain's new rules, which will be introduced in legislation next year, could lead to sites which break the rules being blocked and senior managers held liable for content.
Popular platforms will be required to have clear policies for content that, while not illegal, could cause harm such as disseminating misinformation about COVID vaccines.
Dowden said the framework would give large digital businesses "robust rules" to follow.
Facebook and Google said in February they would work with the government on the regulations. Both companies said they took safety extremely seriously and they had already changed their policies and operations to better tackle the issue.
British media regulator Ofcom will be given the power to fine companies up to 18 million pounds ($24 million) or 10% of global turnover, whichever is higher, for breaking the rules.
It will also be able to block non-compliant services from being accessed in Britain.
Online journalism and reader comments on news publishers' websites will be exempt to safeguard freedom of expression.
- Big Tech turns its lobbyists loose on Europe
- This was the year when everything became TV
- California to join US antitrust lawsuit against Google
- Facebook takes action against hackers in Bangladesh
- Google chief apologises for AI researcher’s dismissal
- Facebook could be forced to sell Instagram, WhatsApp
- Cricket, coronavirus and Dalgona coffee in India's 2020 searches
- Good luck finding a PlayStation 5
Most Read
- Bangladesh to suspend flights for COVID certificate breach
- BTRC gets Shyam Sunder Sikder as new chairman
- Bangladeshi man sentenced to death for killing girlfriend in Singapore hotel in 2018
- Google's YouTube, Gmail recover after global outage
- Home minister holds meeting with Qawmi madrasa leaders
- Hifazat-e Islam Secretary General Qasemi dies
- BNP show-causes Hafiz Uddin, Shakwat Mahmud over alleged breach of discipline
- President Hamid, PM Hasina pay homage to martyred intellectuals
- Chattogram court sentences 8 to death for murdering a child after rape in 2018
- Ivermectin shows promise in treatment of COVID-19 patients: icddr,b