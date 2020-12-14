Alphabet's YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive services hit by outage
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Dec 2020 06:44 PM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2020 06:44 PM BdST
Many services from Alphabet Inc , including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive, were down for thousands of users across the globe on Monday.
The company's video platform did not load for users and had an error message: "Something went wrong...".
According to outage monitoring website DownDetector, more than 12,000 YouTube users were affected in various parts of the world, including the United States, Britain, India and Bangladesh
Alphabet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
More stories
- This was the year when everything became TV
- California to join US antitrust lawsuit against Google
- Facebook takes action against hackers in Bangladesh
- Google chief apologises for AI researcher’s dismissal
- Facebook could be forced to sell Instagram, WhatsApp
- Cricket, coronavirus and Dalgona coffee in India's 2020 searches
- Good luck finding a PlayStation 5
- Uber is handing off its self-driving car project
Most Read
- Hifazat-e Islam Secretary General Qasemi dies
- Discovery of OC Pradip’s drug links led to Sinha murder: RAB
- Hifazat-e Islam is becoming ‘neo-Razakar’, says Sajeeb Wazed Joy
- Bangladesh to suspend flights for COVID certificate breach
- Families of martyred intellectuals await justice 7 years after verdict against Mueen, Ashraf
- Ivermectin shows promise in treatment of COVID-19 patients: icddr,b
- Chinese dams under US scrutiny in Mekong rivalry
- Bangladesh to grow by maintaining friendly ties with all: Hasina
- President Hamid, PM Hasina pay homage to martyred intellectuals
- RAB finds no proof of narcotics charges against Sinha’s co-workers Shipra and Sefat