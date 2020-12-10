Cricket, coronavirus and Dalgona coffee in India's 2020 searches - Google
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Dec 2020 08:24 AM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2020 08:24 AM BdST
More Indians searched for cricket tournament Indian Premier League (IPL) this year than coronavirus, which came second, according to 2020 search trends data released by Google.
India is the world’s biggest market for cricket, and this year’s IPL was shifted out of the country and held in the United Arab Emirates due to disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stuck at home, Indians also looked up how to make cottage cheese, increase immunity, and followed the global Instagram trend of making Dalgona coffee, the search giant said.
India imposed the world’s biggest lockdown towards the end of March, which eventually ran up to May, before restrictions were gradually eased.
During the lockdown, there was a surge in local “near me” queries, led by searches for food shelters, COVID-19 tests, crackers and liquor shops.
“The most interesting search terms were centred around ‘How to’ and ‘What is’ lists, reflecting society’s move to work from home and dealing with the pandemic,” Google said.
The US election was the third most popular search, with President-elect Joe Biden making for the most looked-up personality.
Globally, “Coronavirus” topped searches, followed by “Election results”, and “Kobe Bryant”.
- Cricket, coronavirus and Dalgona coffee in India's 2020 searches
- Good luck finding a PlayStation 5
- Uber is handing off its self-driving car project
- 30,000 govt websites down
- Police drones thinking for themselves
- Japan space mission to end with a hunt in Australia’s outback
- Assault video shines spotlight on black man, French police
- EU privacy rule would rein in hunt for online child sex abuse
Most Read
- Sheikh Hasina ranks 39th on Forbes list of 2020's most powerful women
- 'Stop or be sent to Afghanistan': Mayor Taposh tells Babunagari
- Hasina asks why all government projects miss deadlines: official
- Ivermectin shows promise in treatment of COVID-19 patients: icddr,b
- Dense fog shrouds Bangladesh as mercury dips further
- BNP chief Khaleda, Tarique named in complaint over vandalism of Bangabandhu sculpture
- BNP leader Kamal Ibne Yusuf dies of COVID-19
- Court orders PBI to open probe into sedition charges against Islamist leaders
- Bangladesh to UN: No reason to be concerned about relocation of Rohingya
- Seize Oli Ahmad’s book, block Kanak Sarwar’s videos: High Court