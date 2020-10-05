BanglaCAT launches trivia-based Facebook game 'Bangladesh Unlocked'
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Oct 2020 12:12 PM BdST Updated: 05 Oct 2020 12:12 PM BdST
Bangla Trac Limited, also known as BanglaCAT, has launched a trivia game on Facebook that tests the knowledge of players about all things Bangladesh.
The game, titled ‘Bangladesh Unlocked’, covers a myriad of aspects relating to the country including culture, history, language, arts and sports, BanglaCAT, the authorised dealer of Caterpillar Inc USA in Bangladesh, said in a statement.
“It has always been a struggle for us when it comes to answering questions of general knowledge.”
"The questions in the game on the social media platform will be in the context of our culture, history, language, arts, sports, major events and occasions," BanglaCAT said.
As Facebook plays ‘an influential role in shaping up the minds and knowledge set of our community’, the company took the initiative to educate users on the generic information on Bangladesh, underscoring the slogan -- “Know Your Country, Know Yourself”.
Anyone interested in taking the quiz must have a Facebook profile or account. As it is not an app, players do not have to worry about downloading it and it is also free of cost.
“The gaming link is shared on our official Facebook page - BanglaCAT and the shared link will redirect a participant to the podium. It can be searched on Facebook too by the name - Bangladesh Unlocked. One may encounter slowness or technical issues while playing the game but that’s purely down to the state of one’s internet connection.”
- BanglaCAT launches Facebook trivia game on Bangladesh
- Vivo set to release V20 with 44-megapixel selfie camera
- Slack slowdown frustrates remote workers
- Nokia wins 5G radio equipment contract from UK’s BT
- Amazon unveils drone that films inside your home
- Google services go down in parts of US
- Facebook removes Chinese accounts active in Philippines, US politics
- TikTok deal trips over US-China power struggle
Most Read
- Man detained after video of woman stripped naked and assaulted goes viral
- PM Advisor Salman F Rahman questions Walton Hi-Tech IPO
- Bangladesh to add 12,607 government jobs to technical education sector
- Biman dives into Tk 11bn loss over Boeing 777-200s leased from Egypt
- Dhaka North City moves to take all overhead cables underground
- White House acknowledges Trump's condition had been worse than revealed
- Two domestic aides get death for murder of former Eden College principal
- Bangladesh to extend school shutdown, announce HSC exam date next week
- Bangladesh shows signs of economic recovery amid pandemic
- Two children return home after HC issues midnight order