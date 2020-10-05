BanglaCAT launches trivia-based Facebook game 'Bangladesh Unlocked'

The game, titled ‘Bangladesh Unlocked’, covers a myriad of aspects relating to the country including culture, history, language, arts and sports, BanglaCAT, the authorised dealer of Caterpillar Inc USA in Bangladesh, said in a statement.

“It has always been a struggle for us when it comes to answering questions of general knowledge.”

"The questions in the game on the social media platform will be in the context of our culture, history, language, arts, sports, major events and occasions," BanglaCAT said.

As Facebook plays ‘an influential role in shaping up the minds and knowledge set of our community’, the company took the initiative to educate users on the generic information on Bangladesh, underscoring the slogan -- “Know Your Country, Know Yourself”.

Anyone interested in taking the quiz must have a Facebook profile or account. As it is not an app, players do not have to worry about downloading it and it is also free of cost.

“The gaming link is shared on our official Facebook page - BanglaCAT and the shared link will redirect a participant to the podium. It can be searched on Facebook too by the name - Bangladesh Unlocked. One may encounter slowness or technical issues while playing the game but that’s purely down to the state of one’s internet connection.”