Vivo set to release V20 smartphone with 44-megapixel selfie camera in Bangladesh

In the company’s line of flagship phones, Vivo V20 sports a 44-megapixel selfie camera, according to a statement from the smartphone-maker.

Tech reviews on the internet state that it could be one of the first phones to sport Android 11 out of the box.

Vivo has added “eye autofocus” technology in the V20 selfie camera as well.

The camera will capture the object by itself when taking selfies with this technology.

The “eye autofocus” technology is able to capture still and clear selfies even while objects are moving.

So, it will be easier for users to take clear selfies while walking or even in a moving vehicle.

The Vivo V20 will also have a 64-megapixel night mode rear camera.