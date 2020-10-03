Vivo set to release V20 smartphone with 44-megapixel selfie camera in Bangladesh
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Oct 2020 04:33 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2020 04:33 PM BdST
Chinese multinational technology company Vivo is going to launch a new smartphone, Vivo V20, in Bangladesh on Oct 9.
In the company’s line of flagship phones, Vivo V20 sports a 44-megapixel selfie camera, according to a statement from the smartphone-maker.
Tech reviews on the internet state that it could be one of the first phones to sport Android 11 out of the box.
Vivo has added “eye autofocus” technology in the V20 selfie camera as well.
The camera will capture the object by itself when taking selfies with this technology.
The “eye autofocus” technology is able to capture still and clear selfies even while objects are moving.
So, it will be easier for users to take clear selfies while walking or even in a moving vehicle.
The Vivo V20 will also have a 64-megapixel night mode rear camera.
- Vivo set to release V20 with 44-megapixel selfie camera
- Slack slowdown frustrates remote workers
- Nokia wins 5G radio equipment contract from UK’s BT
- Amazon unveils drone that films inside your home
- Google services go down in parts of US
- Facebook removes Chinese accounts active in Philippines, US politics
- TikTok deal trips over US-China power struggle
- The age of electric cars is dawning
Most Read
- Bangladesh to extend school shutdown, announce HSC exam date next week
- Bangladeshi women peacekeepers to guard Mancuso airport in Congo
- Tangled mess of overhead cables blemishes Dhaka skyline a decade after court order
- What happens to the US presidential election if a candidate dies or becomes incapacitated?
- Nagad offers the lowest cash withdrawal charge in Bangladesh
- Government borrowing from savings certificates sale continues to rise
- Bangladeshi migrant crowds for Saudi air tickets thin out, but job loss worries linger
- Bangladesh to add 12,607 government jobs to technical education sector
- Trump to spend days at military hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis
- AC keeps you cool in summer. But experts warn it comes at a high cost to the environment