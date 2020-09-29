Home > Technology

Nokia wins 5G radio equipment contract from Britain's BT

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 Sep 2020 02:42 PM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2020 02:42 PM BdST

Nokia NOKIA.HE has clinched a deal with Britain's biggest mobile operator BT BT.L to supply 5G radio equipment, the Finnish company said on Tuesday, in one of the first major wins under new CEO Pekka Lundmark.

The deal will make Nokia BT’s largest equipment provider and comes just months after Britain’s decision to ban China’s Huawei Technologies from next-generation 5G telecom networks.

The size of the contract was not disclosed.

