Nokia wins 5G radio equipment contract from Britain's BT
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Sep 2020 02:42 PM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2020 02:42 PM BdST
Nokia NOKIA.HE has clinched a deal with Britain's biggest mobile operator BT BT.L to supply 5G radio equipment, the Finnish company said on Tuesday, in one of the first major wins under new CEO Pekka Lundmark.
The deal will make Nokia BT’s largest equipment provider and comes just months after Britain’s decision to ban China’s Huawei Technologies from next-generation 5G telecom networks.
The size of the contract was not disclosed.
More stories
- Nokia wins 5G radio equipment contract from UK’s BT
- Amazon unveils drone that films inside your home
- Google services go down in parts of US
- Facebook removes Chinese accounts active in Philippines, US politics
- TikTok deal trips over US-China power struggle
- The age of electric cars is dawning
- The future is cyborg
- WeChat ban makes US-Sino standoff personal
Most Read
- Education Minister Dipu Moni to hold press conference on Sep 30
- Bangladeshi couple found dead in US after suspected murder-suicide
- Bangladesh clears path for O and A Level exams to run on schedule
- Bangladesh in Drone Photo Awards 2020
- Dhaka court jails Regent Chairman Shahed for life over illegal possession of firearms
- Amnesty halts work in India amid ‘reprisal’ from govt
- Poorer countries to get 120 million $5 coronavirus tests, WHO says
- Police arrest two suspects in Sylhet MC College rape
- Judge issues warning to 'rogues' like Shahed after Regent boss is jailed for life
- Bangladesh bids farewell to Attorney General Mahbubey Alam