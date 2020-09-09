India's Reliance Jio to roll out 100 million low-cost phones by December

The phones, which will be bundled with data packs, could be launched in December 2020 or early next year, the newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Reliance, India’s most highly-valued company, in July said Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google will invest $4.5 billion in its digital unit.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, who controls Reliance, in July said that Google would build an Android operating system (OS) to power a low-cost “4G or even 5G” smartphone that Reliance would design.

Reliance has sold nearly 33% of its digital arm, Jio Platforms, to raise 1.52 trillion rupees ($20.22 billion) and has won the backing of global financial and tech investors including, Facebook Inc (FB.O), Intel (INTC.O) and Qualcomm (QCOM.O).