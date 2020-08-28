Home > Technology

BTCL server glitch downs government websites for hours in Bangladesh

Published: 28 Aug 2020 03:27 AM BdST Updated: 28 Aug 2020 03:27 AM BdST

The websites of all government ministries and organisations were down for several hours due to a technical glitch in domain servers operated by Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited, or BTCL.

The problem occured due to an error in dot gov dot bd (.gov.bd) domain servers after 4:30om on Thursday and it continued for several hours, according to the telecommunications company.

Users said server IP addresses of all government ministries in Bangladesh could not be found after 5pm and access to the websites were denied.

“The crash in dot gov dot bd websites was caused by an error in the server,” BTCL Managing Director Md Rafiqul Matin told bdnews24.com.

The sites came back on a few hours after the server was restarted, he added.

