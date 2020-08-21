OPPO Reno4 comes with 'innovative technology, next level smartphone experience'

With 48MP quad rear camera, 2400*1080 FHD+ AMOLED display with 90.7% aspect ratio, advanced AI-enhanced smart sensor and many more, Reno4 aims to ease everyday life, OPPO has said in a statement.

The quad AI camera setup is consisting of 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide lens, 2MP macro lens and 2MP monochromatic lens. Every lens can precisely take astonishing photographs.

The camera setup has AI Color Portrait mode to capture colorful portrait against a complex background, making everything else black-and-white.

Therefore, the subject shines in vibrant color against a monochromatic background which ensures all eyes to look at the intended subject.

Night Flare Portrait will enable one-click portraits with blurry natural effects and brilliant light effect in low light condition.

As a front shooter, Reno4 has a 32MP wide selfie camera perfect selfies on every condition.

“When it comes to new innovations in mobile photography, global smartphone brand OPPO always delivers excellence,” the statement said.

AI Color Video on both front and rear cameras, Reno4 will simplify the chaotic background and only retain colors on the main figure.

The 960fps AI Slow-motion technology will allow seeing the world with a different perspective, and Ultra Steady Video 3.0 will allow both camera setup to shoot videos with wonderful steadiness and smoothes out clips shot with shaky hands or on the go using EIS, making videos taken with rear cameras steady as always.

The futuristic advanced AON (Al – enhanced Smart Sensor) enabled Reno4 will make everyday life easier while the 6.43-inch with 60Hz refresh rate and 2.5D curved design will ensure more fun entertainment.

With its spectacular gesture control, ‘Air Control’ – various features can be used and controlled without even touching the phone, such as picking up a phone call or browsing through favorite social media apps.

Smart spying prevention in Reno4, a hardware level privacy protection that will automatically hide popping up messages when someone else rather than the owner is peeking.

As a lot of people nowadays depend on the smartphones to work and entertainment purpose, Reno4 packs powerful Snapdragon 720G processor to drive top performance. The all-around high-tech optimisations enable ultra-smooth experience.

To top it all off, Reno4 has Adreno 618 GPU and 8GB of RAM for great processing speed.

With a 128GB of internal storage, this device runs on OPPO’s very own ColorOS7.2 based on Android 10.

For longer smartphone use, Reno4 has a large 4015mAh battery.

Reno4 is a powerful device, yet designed to catch everyone’s eyes with its ultra-slim (7.7mm), luxuriously light (165g) body.

With this design, Reno4 is “no longer just a high-tech device, but a high-fashion accessory”.

The dual punch-hole display design makes the front camera take smaller space and look gorgeous.

The trendy colours – Space Black will channel the depths of outer space with this dark hue scattered with a dazzling reflective pattern and Galactic Blue that is inspired by the majesty of the starry galaxy.

Reno4 is now available in the Bangladesh smartphone market at a price of Tk 34,990.