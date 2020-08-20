Home > Technology

Gmail hit by massive outage worldwide

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Aug 2020 02:32 PM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2020 02:32 PM BdST

Google's email service Gmail has been hit by an outage with users across the globe reporting problems accessing their emails.

Taking to social media, some users have reported that despite being able to log in to Gmail, they are unable to send emails or add attachments.

According to the 2,600 reports of issues that have been logged on outage website DownDetector, accessing Google search is also posing a problem. The outage began around 10am Thursday, according to the website.

Google itself has acknowledged the issue.

"We're investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly," Google said on its website.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.