Gmail hit by massive outage worldwide
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Aug 2020 02:32 PM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2020 02:32 PM BdST
Google's email service Gmail has been hit by an outage with users across the globe reporting problems accessing their emails.
Taking to social media, some users have reported that despite being able to log in to Gmail, they are unable to send emails or add attachments.
According to the 2,600 reports of issues that have been logged on outage website DownDetector, accessing Google search is also posing a problem. The outage began around 10am Thursday, according to the website.
Google itself has acknowledged the issue.
"We're investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly," Google said on its website.
