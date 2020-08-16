Trump gets verified account on TikTok competitor Triller
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Aug 2020 01:53 PM BdST Updated: 16 Aug 2020 01:53 PM BdST
US President Donald Trump now has a verified account on TikTok competitor Triller, another sign of the White House's disfavour toward the ByteDance-owned video-sharing app.
Triller is one of several TikTok alternatives that have experienced a surge of downloads since Trump signed an executive order on Aug 6 that would prohibit certain transactions with TikTok unless ByteDance divests it within 45 days.
Trump on Friday ordered ByteDance to divest the US operations of TikTok within 90 days.
TikTok is best known for viral dance videos that capture the American teenage zeitgeist, but US officials have expressed concerns that user information could be passed by the Chinese-owned app on to authorities in Beijing.
ByteDance is already in talks to sell the North America, Australia and New Zealand operations of TikTok to Microsoft Corp . But with the company under a cloud, once-obscure competitors are stepping up their efforts to woo TikTok's young userbase.
Trump's Triller account had three short videos and a little more than 3,000 followers late on Saturday.
The Trump campaign and Triller did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
- Apple's '1984' video parodied by Fortnite game maker
- US ban on TikTok could cut it off from app stores
- Facebook’s dilemma on policing unproven COVID-19 vaccines claim
- Microsoft faces challenges in TikTok carveout
- Internet speed back to normal
- Tired of Zoom calls?
- Facebook pounces on TikTok woes
- Trump bans US transactions with WeChat, TikTok
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Sinha’s dream will live on, says Shipra
- Coronavirus will leave Bangladesh by itself, says health minister
- OPPO kicks off Reno4 sales in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh gold prices ease after record surge
- Bangladesh logs 2,644 virus cases, 34 deaths in a day
- Hamid chose to remain in jail after refusing to join Zia’s cabinet
- Inside the Indemnity Ordinance that protected the killers of Bangabandhu
- Murtaja Baseer, a pioneer of surrealist art in Bangladesh, dies at 88
- Russia produces first batch of COVID-19 vaccine: Interfax
- India's Dhoni quits international cricket, to play IPL