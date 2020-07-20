UK asks Japan for Huawei alternatives in 5G networks, Nikkei says
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Jul 2020 08:42 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2020 08:42 PM BdST
The British government has asked Japan to help build its 5G wireless networks without Huawei Technologies, the Nikkei said on Sunday, a further step in a global technology and security war between the United States and China.
Britain named NEC Corp and Fujitsu Ltd as potential alternative suppliers to Huawei, the business daily reported, without citing sources.
British officials met with their counterparts in Tokyo on Thursday, two days after Britain ordered Huawei equipment purged from its 5G networks by the end of 2027, the Nikkei said.
As Britain prepares to leave the European Union, fears over the security of Huawei have forced Prime Minister Johnson to choose between the United States and China, weighing a critical alliance against billions in investment.
The Nikkei said the latest move reflects Britain's effort to bring in new equipment suppliers to foster competition and help reduce costs for the country's wireless carriers.
The British embassy in Tokyo and Fujitsu did not immediately respond to email or text inquiries on Sunday. Japan's Cabinet Secretariat and NEC did not answer calls. Huawei had no immediate comment.
China opposes the exclusion of companies from certain countries without evidence, and doing so can damage the progress of humanity, said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin when asked about the report at a daily news conference in Beijing on Monday.
British digital minister Oliver Dowden last week said Britain was working with its allies to foster stronger rivals to Huawei, naming firms from Finland, Sweden, South Korea and Japan.
- Airbnb was like a family, until the layoffs began
- Online attack targets VIP Twitter users
- EU regulators to probe Alexa, Siri
- Twitter silences some verified accounts
- 5G ban will put UK in digital slow lane: Huawei
- How to make your tech last longer
- Twitter removes Trump’s tweet over copyright complaint
- World’s digital walls grow higher
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- ISPR statement: Lt Gen Hasan Sarwardy’s behaviour ‘discomforting, embarrassing’
- RAB shuts down Shahabuddin hospital after raid over unapproved COVID-19 tests
- Police have information about ‘link’ between Regent’s Shahed, Dr Sabrina
- Scientists identify dominant strain of coronavirus in Bangladesh
- Saudi King Salman, 84, admitted to hospital
- Bangladesh approves trials of Chinese firm Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate
- RAB raids Shahabuddin hospital, arrests official over ‘unauthorised’ COVID-19 tests
- Mueen-Uddin facing death penalty for war crimes in Bangladesh sues British Home Secretary Priti Patel
- As pandemic rages on, Bangladeshis are spending their savings to survive
- HC scraps bail pleas from Ron Haque Sikder, brother