Huawei says 'disappointing' ban will put UK in the digital slow lane

Huawei said Britain's "disappointing" decision to ban the use of its equipment in its 5G networks was "bad news for anyone in the UK with a mobile phone" and threatened to put the country into the digital slow lane.

It urged the government to reconsider. "We remain confident that the new US restrictions would not have affected the resilience or security of the products we supply to the UK," a spokesman said.