Huawei says 'disappointing' ban will put UK in the digital slow lane
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jul 2020 01:07 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2020 01:07 AM BdST
Huawei said Britain's "disappointing" decision to ban the use of its equipment in its 5G networks was "bad news for anyone in the UK with a mobile phone" and threatened to put the country into the digital slow lane.
It urged the government to reconsider.
"We remain confident that the new US restrictions would not have affected the resilience or security of the products we supply to the UK," a spokesman said.
More stories
- 5G ban will put UK in digital slow lane: Huawei
- How to make your tech last longer
- Twitter removes Trump’s tweet over copyright complaint
- World’s digital walls grow higher
- India bans 59 mostly Chinese apps
- Indian firm spied on politicians, investors worldwide
- Google sets limit on how long it will store data
- Samsung designs One UI 2 for simplicity
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- ‘You need to be raped’: Outrage after Bangladesh doctor allegedly tells woman about sexual health
- Bangladesh MP’s son, accused of fatal hit-and-run two years ago, slams into police car
- Bangladesh police arrest a doctor over fake COVID-19 tests
- International students denied US entry under new visa rules: court documents
- Shahjahan Siraj who meandered through all political stripes dies at 77
- What surgeon Sabrina said before her arrest in JKG fake test scam
- Doctor Sabrina, disgraced in JKG scam, using another person’s phone number
- Lofty cattle prices drive away online customers
- Jamuna Group boss Nurul Islam Babul dies from COVID-19
- Forced by pandemic, they carry passengers on motorbikes for a living