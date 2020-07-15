Home > Technology

Huawei says 'disappointing' ban will put UK in the digital slow lane

Published: 15 Jul 2020 01:07 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2020 01:07 AM BdST

Huawei said Britain's "disappointing" decision to ban the use of its equipment in its 5G networks was "bad news for anyone in the UK with a mobile phone" and threatened to put the country into the digital slow lane.

It urged the government to reconsider.

"We remain confident that the new US restrictions would not have affected the resilience or security of the products we supply to the UK," a spokesman said.

