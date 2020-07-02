Twitter removes image tweet by Trump over copyright complaint
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Jul 2020 08:47 AM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2020 08:47 AM BdST
Twitter Inc has taken down an image tweet by the US President Donald Trump on June 30, in response to a report from a copyright holder.
Twitter now displays the message “This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder,” in place of the tweet.
News website Axios reported that the tweet was removed after a copyright complaint from the New York Times, which owns the rights to the photo.
