Twitter removes image tweet by Trump over copyright complaint

  >>  Reuters

Published: 02 Jul 2020

Twitter Inc has taken down an image tweet by the US President Donald Trump on June 30, in response to a report from a copyright holder.

Twitter now displays the message “This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder,” in place of the tweet.

News website Axios reported that the tweet was removed after a copyright complaint from the New York Times, which owns the rights to the photo.

