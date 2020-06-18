Twitter tests new voice tweeting feature
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jun 2020 12:31 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2020 12:31 AM BdST
Twitter Inc said on Wednesday it is testing a new feature that will allow users to tweet using their voice, capturing up to 140 seconds of audio in a single tweet.
The feature will be available to a limited number of users on Apple's iOS platform for now and be rolled out for more iOS users in the coming weeks, the micro-blogging platform said in a blog post.
Twitter said users will be able to create a voice tweet using a new "wavelengths" icon on the Tweet composer screen.
More stories
- Twitter tests new voice tweeting feature
- Riding out quarantine with chatbot
- IEEE Bangladesh holds international conference
- Apple, YouTube unveil $100 million funds to support black causes
- Affordable internet vital for virus recovery
- Google Maps to alert users on virus travel restrictions
- Google takes down India’s ‘Remove China Apps’
- India highlights backlash against ‘China apps’
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank permits international debit cards
- Bangladesh’s daily count of COVID-19 cases tops 4,000 for first time; another 43 die
- Bangladesh halts visas-on-arrival indefinitely amid virus crisis
- Pay cuts by 3 Bangladesh banks in pandemic anger employees
- Indian army says 20 soldiers killed in border clashes with China
- BSMMU says Gonoshasthaya kit ‘not effective’ for COVID-19 detections. But it’s not useless
- Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi tests positive for COVID-19
- Record spike in new coronavirus cases reported in 6 US states as reopening accelerates
- BSMMU doctor couple, son test positive for COVID-19
- Self-cleaning mask can kill viruses with heat from phone charger, researchers say