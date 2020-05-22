Huawei launches ASEAN Academy to empower digital talents
Huawei Malaysia has introduced a dedicated training module set, Huawei ASEAN Academy, to empower digital talents in the region.
The academy aims to nurture about 50,000 talents over the next five years across various businesses and technology sectors, Huawei said in a statement.
It will provide more than 3,000 ICT courses involving 100 skilled trainers.
The Malaysian Ministry of Communications and Multimedia and Huawei have developed mutual understanding for ICT purposes since 2001 when the Huawei Technologies was first introduced, said Saifuddin Abdullah, Malaysia’s communications and multimedia minister.
The academy’s ICT training programmes and courses are designed targeting the government bodies, industry professionals and university students for their attention to a holistic approach in manipulating and developing the country’s ICT ecosystem.
It will implement established and diversified educational methods namely scenario-based and online live training, and overseas study tours.
The academy also provides multi-dimensional solutions for different types of talent and levels of need to ensure that these solutions effectively match the current talent gaps for enterprises.
“The training and programmes provided by the ASEAN Academy will empower local talents to be prepared for the future to contribute to the acceleration of the country’s digital transformation journey,” said Michael Yuan, Huawei Malaysia CEO.
