Home > Technology

India makes government tracing app mandatory for all workers

  >>  Reuters

Published: 02 May 2020 02:30 PM BdST Updated: 02 May 2020 02:30 PM BdST

India has mandated that all public and private-sector employees use a government-backed Bluetooth tracing app and maintain social distancing in offices as New Delhi begins easing some of its lockdown measures in lower-risk areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on Friday said India - the country with the largest number of people in lockdown - would extends its nationwide control measures for another two weeks from Monday to battle the spread of the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness, but allow "considerable relaxations" in lower-risk districts.

As part of its efforts to fight the deadly virus, India last month launched the app Aarogya Setu - meaning Health Bridge - a Bluetooth and GPS-based system developed by the country's National Informatics Centre. The app alerts users who may have come in contact with people later found to be positive for COVID-19 or deemed to be at high risk.

"Use of Aarogya Setu shall be made mandatory for all employees, both private and public," India's Ministry of Home Affairs said in a notification late on Friday.

It will the responsibility of the heads of companies and organizations "to ensure 100% coverage of this app among the employees," the ministry said.

Officials at India's technology ministry and a lawyer who framed the privacy policy for Aarogya Setu told Reuters the app needs to be on at least 200 million phones for it to be effective in the country of 1.3 billion people.

The app has been downloaded around 50 million times on Android phones, which dominate India's smartphone user base of 500 million, according to Google Play Store data.

The app's compulsory use is raising concerns among privacy advocates, who say it is unclear how the data will be used and who stress that India lacks privacy laws to govern the app.

"Such a move should be backed by a dedicated law which provides strong data protection cover and is under the oversight of an independent body," said Udbhav Tiwari, Public Policy Advisor for internet company Mozilla.

New Delhi has said the app will not infringe on privacy as all data is collected anonymously.

The app can help authorities identify virus hotspots and better-target health efforts, the tech ministry told Reuters in late April, adding that information on the app is used "only for administering necessary medical interventions".

On Friday, the government said that offices re-opening will also have to implement measures like gaps between shifts and staggered lunch breaks to contain spread of the coronavirus that has infected 3.3 million worldwide and caused more than 230,000 deaths.

India has reported over 37,000 cases and 1,218 deaths from the virus.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A Pepper humanoid robot, manufactured by SoftBank Group Corp. and cleaning robot Whiz are seen during a press preview at a hotel of APA Group that has been designated to accommodate asymptomatic people and those with light symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to free up hospital beds and alleviate work by nurses and staff members, in Tokyo, Japan May 1, 2020. REUTERS

Robots greet Japanese virus patients in hotels

Police officers monitor traffic on the streets from surveillance camera footages as Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced an extension of the lockdown it has imposed as a measure to control the spread of coronavirus, in Buenos Aires, Argentina April 10, 2020. REUTERS

Cyber-intel firms pitch governments on spy tools tracing virus

The new iPhone 7 smartphone is displayed inside an Apple Inc. store in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 16, 2016. Reuters

Apple to delay production of 2020 flagship iPhones

File photo of a 3D printed Google logo in illustration taken Apr 12, 2020. REUTERS

Google will require proof of identity from all advertisers

People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak are seen at an Apple store as the new iPhone SE goes on sale, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China April 24, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Apple: 'No evidence' iPhone mail flaw used against users

A worker is seen by a traffic light limiting the access to bathrooms inside the ISA factory that has introduced new safety measures to respect social distancing among workers to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease in Bastia Umbra, Italy. REUTERS

Traffic light for bathroom break is new normal in Italy

File Photo: A dedicated iPad station is seen in front of an iPhone at the Apple store in New York May 23, 2011. Reuters

Flaw in iPhone, iPad may have allowed hackers to steal data

Small toy figures are seen in front of displayed Netflix logo in this illustration taken Mar 19, 2020. REUTERS

Netflix adds $50m to virus relief fund

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.