Home > Technology

Robots on hand to greet Japanese coronavirus patients in hotels

  >>  Reuters

Published: 01 May 2020 04:40 PM BdST Updated: 01 May 2020 04:40 PM BdST

Previous Next
Coronavirus patients with light symptoms arriving to stay at several Tokyo hotels are likely to get a lift from a pleasant surprise - a robot greeter in the lobby.

Japan is now using hotels to house patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus but whose symptoms are too light to need hospitalisation, and several in the capital of Tokyo just opened on Friday feature robots to help lighten the burden on nurses.

In one, a big-eyed robot named "Pepper" - appropriately wearing a protective mask - stood waiting to welcome visitors.

"Please, wear a mask inside," it said in a perky voice. "I hope you recover as quickly as possible."

Other messages include "I pray the spread of the disease is contained as soon as possible" and "Let's join our hearts and get through this together."

Pepper is not the only robot at work in the hotel in the Ryogoku area of Tokyo. A cleaning robot with the latest in Artifial Intelligence has been deployed to clean several parts of the hotel, including riskier "red zone" areas where staff access is limited.

A Pepper humanoid robot, manufactured by SoftBank Group Corp. and cleaning robot Whiz are seen during a press preview at a hotel of APA Group that has been designated to accommodate asymptomatic people and those with light symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to free up hospital beds and alleviate work by nurses and staff members, in Tokyo, Japan May 1, 2020. REUTERS

A Pepper humanoid robot, manufactured by SoftBank Group Corp. and cleaning robot Whiz are seen during a press preview at a hotel of APA Group that has been designated to accommodate asymptomatic people and those with light symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to free up hospital beds and alleviate work by nurses and staff members, in Tokyo, Japan May 1, 2020. REUTERS

In an effort to reduce the burden on the medical system, Japan has secured more than 10,000 hotel rooms around the nation to put up patients with lighter symptoms, according to the Health Ministry.

The Ryogoku hotel, where patients will start checking in later on Friday, can accommodate about 300 people. Two nurses will be on hand around the clock, while a doctor will also be present during the day.

The number of coronavirus cases in Japan is now over 14,000 with 448 deaths as of Thursday, according to a Reuters tally.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Police officers monitor traffic on the streets from surveillance camera footages as Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced an extension of the lockdown it has imposed as a measure to control the spread of coronavirus, in Buenos Aires, Argentina April 10, 2020. REUTERS

Cyber-intel firms pitch governments on spy tools tracing virus

The new iPhone 7 smartphone is displayed inside an Apple Inc. store in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 16, 2016. Reuters

Apple to delay production of 2020 flagship iPhones

File photo of a 3D printed Google logo in illustration taken Apr 12, 2020. REUTERS

Google will require proof of identity from all advertisers

People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak are seen at an Apple store as the new iPhone SE goes on sale, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China April 24, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Apple: 'No evidence' iPhone mail flaw used against users

A worker is seen by a traffic light limiting the access to bathrooms inside the ISA factory that has introduced new safety measures to respect social distancing among workers to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease in Bastia Umbra, Italy. REUTERS

Traffic light for bathroom break is new normal in Italy

File Photo: A dedicated iPad station is seen in front of an iPhone at the Apple store in New York May 23, 2011. Reuters

Flaw in iPhone, iPad may have allowed hackers to steal data

Small toy figures are seen in front of displayed Netflix logo in this illustration taken Mar 19, 2020. REUTERS

Netflix adds $50m to virus relief fund

File photo of a 3D printed Google logo in illustration taken Apr 12, 2020. REUTERS

Google's Meet video tool getting Zoom-like layout

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.