Apple to delay mass production of 2020 flagship iPhones
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Apr 2020 09:13 PM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2020 09:13 PM BdST
Apple Inc is delaying the production ramp-up of its flagship iPhones coming later this year by about a month as the coronavirus pandemic has weakened global consumer demand and disrupted manufacturing across Asia, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.
Apple is forging ahead with plans to release four new iPhone models later this year, the report added citing sources.
The new models will be enabled with 5G connectivity that promises low response times and faster internet.
The Nikkei had reported in late March that Apple was preparing to possibly delay the launch of its first 5G iPhones.
The WSJ report on Monday added that Apple was slashing the number of handsets that it plans to make in the second half of this year by as much as 20%.
The company, which traditionally unveils new iPhones in September, released a smaller iPhone priced at $399 earlier this month.
Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Apple to delay mass production of 2020 flagship iPhones
- Google will require proof of identity from all advertisers
- Apple says "no evidence" iPhone mail flaw used against customers
- Traffic light for bathroom break is new normal in coronavirus Italy
- Flaw in iPhone, iPads may have allowed hackers to steal data for years
- Netflix adds $50 million to relief fund for production workers
- Google's fast-growing Meet video tool getting Zoom-like layout, Gmail link
- India says Zoom ‘not a safe platform’ for video conferencing
- Apple, in a virtual unveiling, introduces a $399 iPhone
- Apple, Google to create contact tracing technology to fight coronavirus spread
Most Read
- City Bank executive is first banker to die from COVID-19 in Bangladesh
- United Hospital accused of taking patient off life support after COVID-19 diagnosis
- Bangladesh Imam tests positive after leading Taraweeh prayers at mosque
- Schools to remain closed until virus outbreak fades, says Hasina
- Dhaka shops get two more hours to remain open
- ‘My world is shattering’: foreign students stranded by coronavirus
- Bangladesh’s virus body count tops 150; cases approach 6,000
- Bezos takes back the wheel at Amazon
- Oklahoma asks Trump to declare coronavirus an 'act of God' to help oil producers
- Minister’s news organisations sack journalists amid coronavirus crisis