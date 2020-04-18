Home > Technology

Netflix adds $50 million to relief fund for production workers

>>Reuters

Published: 18 Apr 2020 01:23 PM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2020 02:05 PM BdST

Netflix Inc has increased the amount of money in its coronavirus emergency relief fund by $50 million, bringing the total for displaced production workers to $150 million, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.

Film and TV production has been shut down around the world as people shelter at home to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The abrupt closures put hundreds of thousands of cast and crew members out of work.

In March, Netflix announced it had established a $100 million fund to assist the hardest-hit workers on its own productions and others in areas where Netflix has a large production base. Some of the money is being allocated through nonprofit groups that are helping the industry through the coronavirus crisis.

The company so far has provided assistance in the United States, Canada, Britain, Italy, India, France, Mexico, Spain, Brazil and the Netherlands.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Small toy figures are seen in front of displayed Netflix logo in this illustration taken Mar 19, 2020. REUTERS

Netflix adds $50m to virus relief fund

File photo of a 3D printed Google logo in illustration taken Apr 12, 2020. REUTERS

Google's Meet video tool getting Zoom-like layout

3D printed Whatsapp and Zoom logos are placed in front of a keyboard in this illustration taken Apr 12, 2020. REUTERS

Zoom is ‘not a safe platform’: India

A photo provided by Apple shows the $399 iPhone SE, introduced on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The device has the design of an older generation of iPhones, with the same computing power as newer ones. (Apple via The New York Times)

Apple introduces a $399 iPhone

A Google trademark is reflected in Apple logo in this photo illustration taken in Berlin, August 31, 2012. Credit: Reuters

Apple, Google partner to fight coronavirus

A man wearing a face mask during an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walks past a graffiti that reads

How conspiracy theory fuelled arson in Britain

Men pose with smartphones in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. REUTERS 

WhatsApp limits message forwarding

Mohammed Saiful Islam, a Lyft driver who has been idled by the amid the pandemic, at his home in Queens on Apr 3, 2020. The New York Times

He needs jobless benefits. He was told to find a fax machine

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.