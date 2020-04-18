Netflix adds $50 million to relief fund for production workers
>>Reuters
Published: 18 Apr 2020 01:23 PM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2020 02:05 PM BdST
Netflix Inc has increased the amount of money in its coronavirus emergency relief fund by $50 million, bringing the total for displaced production workers to $150 million, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.
Film and TV production has been shut down around the world as people shelter at home to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The abrupt closures put hundreds of thousands of cast and crew members out of work.
In March, Netflix announced it had established a $100 million fund to assist the hardest-hit workers on its own productions and others in areas where Netflix has a large production base. Some of the money is being allocated through nonprofit groups that are helping the industry through the coronavirus crisis.
The company so far has provided assistance in the United States, Canada, Britain, Italy, India, France, Mexico, Spain, Brazil and the Netherlands.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Netflix adds $50 million to relief fund for production workers
- Google's fast-growing Meet video tool getting Zoom-like layout, Gmail link
- India says Zoom ‘not a safe platform’ for video conferencing
- Apple, in a virtual unveiling, introduces a $399 iPhone
- Apple, Google to create contact tracing technology to fight coronavirus spread
- How a virus conspiracy theory fuelled arson and harassment in Britain
- WhatsApp limits message forwarding to slow spread of coronavirus misinformation
- He needs jobless benefits. He was told to find a fax machine
- Bangladesh slows as shutdown bites: Google charts the trend
- Google releases location data to show if coronavirus lockdowns are working in 131 countries
Most Read
- Bangladesh confirms 15 more virus deaths, 266 new cases
- UK scientists to make a million potential COVID-19 vaccines before proof
- Police arrest liberation war affairs minister’s bodyguard over shooting death
- Doctor, four nurses at Dhaka’s United Hospital contract coronavirus
- Doctor dies from COVID-19, first in Bangladesh
- In Modi's India, virus fallout inflames divisions between Muslims and Hindus
- BGMEA scraps plans to reopen factories as entire Bangladesh is declared at coronavirus risk
- Health minister says 80pc COVID-19 cases don’t need treatment, urges patients not to hide info
- Saudi grand mufti: Ramadan evening, Eid prayers to be done at home amid coronavirus
- Bangladesh in better shape than Europe, US in COVID-19 battle: AL's Quader