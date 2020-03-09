Home > Technology

Bangabandhu’s March 7 speech screened in 3D hologram for first time in Bangladesh

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Mar 2020 02:31 AM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2020 02:31 AM BdST

A piece of history has been brought back to life when Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s historic March 7 speech of 1971 was screened through a 3D hologram show for the first time in Bangladesh.

Bangabandhu “virtually appeared” before tens of thousands of young revellers through holographic technology at the Joy Bangla Concert in Dhaka’s Army Stadium on Saturday.

To add to the emotions, Bangabandhu’s two daughters Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana appeared on stage in hologram form and shared with the audience what happened that morning before their father went off to deliver that historic speech.

It ended with a poetry recited by the prime minister’s hologram.

The project was executed by NDE Solutions Ltd, a subsidiary of National Development Engineers Ltd, in partnership with a foreign hologram company.

The creative director of the project was Hassan Abidur Reza Jewel.

Riyad SA Husain, managing director of NDE Solutions Ltd, said the project was undertaken using a “patented, state-of-the-art hologram technology to ensure the full realistic experience”.

It will also be shown live at the Shishu Mela Event at parliament on Mar 19 this year and at the World Congress on Information Technology in Dhaka next year.

There will be a permanent installation of the hologram at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi Road 32 for visitors to see.

