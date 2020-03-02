Home > Technology

Samsung starts building $220m R&D centre in Vietnam

  >>  Reuters

Published: 02 Mar 2020 12:21 PM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2020 12:21 PM BdST

Samsung Electronics has started building a $220 million research and development centre in Vietnam, the South Korean tech giant’s local unit said on Monday.

Construction of the centre in Hanoi will be completed by the end of 2022, Samsung Vietnam said in a statement, adding that the centre will employ between 2,200 and 3,000 people.

Samsung is the largest single foreign investor in Vietnam, with investments totalling $17 billion, it said.

The centre is the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia and will enhance the company’s research capability in such areas as artificial intelligence, internet of things, big data and 5G, it said.

The Vietnamese government earlier on Monday announced the commencement of building of the R&D centre.

Vietnam’s exports of smartphones and spare parts, mostly produced by Samsung Electronics, rose 4.4% last year to $51.38 billion, according to government customs data.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks wait for checking their temperature in an Apple Store, in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, February 21, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus clouds new iPhone timeline

People vote in the New Hampshire primary at Rye Elementary School in Rye, NH, on Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020. A startup says it has developed a smartphone tool through which voters can cast ballots anywhere, but researchers say the app is riddled with security flaws. The New York Times

Voting on your phone

Rebecca Hirst, head of UK product marketing of Samsung Electronics, unveils the Z Flip foldable smartphone during Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 in San Francisco, California, US February 11, 2020. REUTERS

Samsung unveils compact foldable phone

The logo of Google Play is displayed at Tokyo Game Show 2019 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, Sept 12, 2019. REUTERS

China's mobile giants to take on Google's Play store

Qualcomm and 5G logos are seen at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Feb 26, 2019. REUTERS

China virus threatens phone industry disruption: Qualcomm

The Google campus in Mountain View, Calif, Dec 4, 2019. The New York Times.

Big tech’s runaway growth

A WeWork logo is seen at a WeWork office in San Francisco, California, US Sept 30, 2019. REUTERS/FILE

WeWork names property veteran Mathrani as CEO

Pedestrians walk past an advertisement promoting the 5G data network at a mobile phone store in London, Britain, January 28, 2020. REUTERS

UK grants Huawei 'limited role' in 5G network

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.