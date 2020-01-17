Home > Technology

Google reaches $1 trillion in value, even as it faces new tests

  >>Daisuke Wakabayashi, The New York Times 

Published: 17 Jan 2020 01:41 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2020 01:41 PM BdST

Numbers have long held a special significance at Google.

When the internet company was founded in 1998, it based its name on the mathematical term “googol,” which refers to the numeral 1 followed by 100 zeros.

When it filed to go public in 2004, it said it planned to raise $2,718,281,828, which was the sum of multiplying $1 billion with the mathematical constant “e.”

And in 2015 when it reorganized under a parent entity called Alphabet, it announced it would buy back shares worth $5,099,019,513.59, a figure derived from the square root of 26 — the number of letters in the alphabet.

On Thursday, Google hit another eye-popping number. The market cap of Alphabet vaulted above $1 trillion for the first time. That made it the fourth technology company — after Apple, Amazon and Microsoft over the past two years — to pass this once unimaginable valuation.

“So proud to see it hit the storied $1T market cap today!” Marissa Mayer, a former Google executive, said in a tweet Monday, prematurely celebrating the milestone. She said she remembered when Google had raised money at a $100 million valuation in 1999, the year she became employee No. 20.

Google reached its latest numerical milestone as it is facing some of its biggest tests. The Silicon Valley giant is bidding adieu to its founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, whose love of math and disregard for Wall Street once embodied Google’s free spirit. Page, 46, and Brin, 46, said last month that they would step down from their executive roles.

As part of the transition, Sundar Pichai, a longtime deputy who has been Google’s chief executive since 2015, took the reins of what has been a changing company. While Page and Brin once said Google was not a conventional corporation, it has become just that in recent years.

Aiming to get a handle on its rising scale and size, Google has brought on professional managers like Ruth Porat, its chief financial officer, who joined from Wall Street in 2015. It also increasingly paid attention to curbing costs and monitoring the financial viability of its so-called moonshot projects, like self-driving cars or hot-air balloons that provide internet connectivity.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

5G by end of govt term: Joy

Dataful app to track plastic waste

A man leaves an Oyo partner property in New Delhi on Dec. 8, 2019. Oyo has ambitions to be the world’s largest hotel chain by 2023. (Saumya Khandelwal/The New York Times)

‘Toxic’, troubling jewel of SoftBank in India

Handing out awards for good technology in 2019 feels a little like congratulating Godzilla for not destroying all of Tokyo. (Brandon Celi/The New York Times)

The 2019 good tech awards

The 2010s made one thing clear: Tech is everywhere in life. In 2020 and the coming decade, tech trends are likely to continue gathering momentum. (Glenn Harvey/The New York Times)

The tech of 2020

Google fined 150 million euros by France

FILE PHOTO - People use their phones outside an Apple store in Beijing, China Jan 7, 2019. REUTERS

Tesla, Apple accused of aiding child labour in Africa

Amazon has used its cloud computing arm called Amazon Web Services to copy and integrate software that other tech companies pioneered, driving customers toward Amazon while those responsible for the software may not see a cent. The New York Times

How Amazon wields power in tech world

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.