Dataful brings ‘Plastic Tracker’ web app to track waste
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jan 2020 01:15 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2020 01:15 AM BdST
Dataful has launched a web application for individuals to track their plastic waste.
An experimental edition of the ‘Plastic Tracker’ has been launched, Dataful said in a statement.
The urban Bangladesh created 821,250 tonnes of plastic waste in a year, according to data released by West Concern, a private organisation, in 2019. Of this plastic waste, 36 percent was properly recycled.
In 2017, use of plastic products per head was 17.24 kg in Bangladesh.
