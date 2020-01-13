Dataful brings ‘Plastic Tracker’ web app to track waste

An experimental edition of the ‘Plastic Tracker’ has been launched, Dataful said in a statement.

It will allow “conscious citizens” to keep track of their plastic waste, which is a threat to the environment.

The urban Bangladesh created 821,250 tonnes of plastic waste in a year, according to data released by West Concern, a private organisation, in 2019. Of this plastic waste, 36 percent was properly recycled.

In 2017, use of plastic products per head was 17.24 kg in Bangladesh.