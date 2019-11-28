Facebook, Instagram down for users worldwide
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Nov 2019 09:50 PM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2019 09:50 PM BdST
Facebook and Instagram both appear to be suffering major outages across the globe, with thousands of app users claiming they are unable to refresh their feeds or upload photos or videos.
The social media websites have been experiencing issues since around 9 pm on Thursday, according to Downdetector, which monitors online outages.
Downdetector’s outage map shows that users in the UK, East Coast of the United States and Brazil are the worst affected.
The majority of users are reporting problems with their news feeds, while others are also experiencing problems logging into the app and accessing the Stories feature.
The Facebook and Facebook Messenger apps started experiencing issues at around the same time, according to Downdetector – although the problems seem to be less widespread.
Facebook users are complaining they are unable to login, and that they can’t upload pictures, with a few reporting a ‘total blackout’.
‘Couldn’t go live, post pictures or anything kept saying check network.. tried log out and back in and can’t log in keeps saying error,’ one user wrote on the Downdetector forum.
