Home > Technology

Egyptian transport start-up targets Philippines, Bangladesh after Pakistan launch

  >>  Reuters

Published: 11 Nov 2019 03:34 PM BdST Updated: 11 Nov 2019 03:34 PM BdST

Swvl, an Egyptian startup with an app to book bus tickets, plans to launch operations in the Philippines, Indonesia and Bangladesh by the end of next year, a senior official said.

The startup, which operates buses along fixed routes and allows customers to reserve and pay for them using its app, began operations in Egypt in 2017. Swvl has since launched in Pakistan and recently moved its headquarters to Dubai.

“By the end of next year, we want to be in more cities, a city is a market for us. We are planning to open in Manila, Jakarta and Dhaka,” Shahzeb Memon, Swvl Pakistan’s general manager told Reuters on Monday in a phone interview from Karachi.

The company, which has raised $80 million in funding so far, launched its services in August in the Pakistani cities of Karachi, Lahore and the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. It plans to invest $25 million in the country to create 10,000 jobs and hopes to attract half a million customers by 2021, Memon said.

The company, however, has already run into regulatory hurdles.

Last week, a provincial government in Pakistan issued notices to the startup and another similar service saying they were operating without route permits and no-objection certificates from the government.

Swvl Pakistan responded with a statement saying the company always carried out its business in a lawful manner and was committed to complying with the region’s laws.

Swvl says its service targets existing ride-hailing users and aims to create transportation options for a large and growing middle class in Asian cities.

Swvl’s services are 30 percent-40 percent cheaper than using a car, Memon said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

F and E (Identities withheld), 17 and 21-year-old sisters from the midwest and survivors of child sexual abuse, in 2019. Online platforms bar child sexual abuse imagery on the web, but criminals are exploiting gaps and the industry has consistently failed to take aggressive steps to shut it down. Victims are caught in a living nightmare, confronting images again and again. The New York Times

Child abusers run rampant online

Met Office website fails to update storm data

Nettox, a wristband device invented by Indonesian students to alert people about the time they spent being sedentary, is pictured on a table during a test at a university in Depok near Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct 16, 2019. REUTERS

Indonesia invents device to aid internet-addicted

The WhatsApp messaging application is seen on a phone screen Aug 3, 2017. REUTERS

India asks WhatsApp to explain privacy breach

Representational image. Reuters

Israeli app helps navigate graveyards

Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook chief executive, testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Oct. 23, 2019. The New York Times

Dissent erupts at Facebook over hands-off stance on political ads

Hino delivery truck “Flatformer” is seen in Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan Oct 24, 2019. REUTERS

Trucks for driverless future

A photo provided by Google of its quantum computer machine, which the company says only needs a few minutes to perform a task that would take a supercomputer at least 10,000 years. Google said on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, that it had achieved a long-sought breakthrough called “quantum supremacy,” which could allow new kinds of computers to do calculations at speeds that are inconceivable with today’s technology. (Google via The New York Times)

Google claims quantum computing breakthrough

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.