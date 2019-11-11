Egyptian transport start-up targets Philippines, Bangladesh after Pakistan launch
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Nov 2019 03:34 PM BdST Updated: 11 Nov 2019 03:34 PM BdST
Swvl, an Egyptian startup with an app to book bus tickets, plans to launch operations in the Philippines, Indonesia and Bangladesh by the end of next year, a senior official said.
The startup, which operates buses along fixed routes and allows customers to reserve and pay for them using its app, began operations in Egypt in 2017. Swvl has since launched in Pakistan and recently moved its headquarters to Dubai.
“By the end of next year, we want to be in more cities, a city is a market for us. We are planning to open in Manila, Jakarta and Dhaka,” Shahzeb Memon, Swvl Pakistan’s general manager told Reuters on Monday in a phone interview from Karachi.
The company, which has raised $80 million in funding so far, launched its services in August in the Pakistani cities of Karachi, Lahore and the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. It plans to invest $25 million in the country to create 10,000 jobs and hopes to attract half a million customers by 2021, Memon said.
The company, however, has already run into regulatory hurdles.
Last week, a provincial government in Pakistan issued notices to the startup and another similar service saying they were operating without route permits and no-objection certificates from the government.
Swvl Pakistan responded with a statement saying the company always carried out its business in a lawful manner and was committed to complying with the region’s laws.
Swvl says its service targets existing ride-hailing users and aims to create transportation options for a large and growing middle class in Asian cities.
Swvl’s services are 30 percent-40 percent cheaper than using a car, Memon said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Child abusers run rampant as tech companies look the other way
- Met Office website fails to update cyclone data for 'technical glitch'
- Put down that phone! Indonesians invent device to aid internet-addicted
- With a laser, researchers say they can hack Alexa, Google Home or Siri
- India asks WhatsApp to explain privacy breach
- No more dead ends: Israeli app helps navigate graveyards
- Dissent erupts at Facebook over hands-off stance on political ads
- Future delivery: Japanese trucks designed with no cabin and interchangeable cargo holds
- Google claims a quantum breakthrough that could change computing
- Zuckerberg to tell Congress Facebook is 'not the ideal messenger' for Libra currency
Most Read
- Cyclone suspends JSC, JDC exams scheduled for Nov 11
- Cyclone forces govt to defer JSC, JDC math tests
- Navy submarine, missing for 75 years, is found off Okinawa
- First case of sexually transmitted dengue confirmed in Spain
- Cyclone Bulbul claims 13 lives, leaves a trail of destruction in Bangladesh
- Cyclone Bulbul forces rescheduling of Saturday’s JSC, JDC, National University exams
- Youth dies after falling from Bashundhara City shopping mall in Dhaka
- Sundarbans shields Bangladesh from ferocity of Cyclone Bulbul
- Chahar 6-wicket haul helps India seal series with 30-run win over Bangladesh
- Bangladesh withdraws danger signals as Cyclone Bulbul weakens after landfall