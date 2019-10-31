Home > Technology

No more dead ends: Israeli app helps navigate graveyards

  >>  Reuters

Published: 31 Oct 2019 05:47 PM BdST Updated: 31 Oct 2019 05:47 PM BdST

An Israeli-developed app offers turn-by-turn voice directions to help cemetery visitors navigate large graveyards in search of a loved-one's resting place.

"It will change everything," said Yehuda Hanfling, a service manager for Chevra Kadisha, the main group that oversees Jewish burials in Israel. The app, 'Gravez' is only available in Israel for now, but its developers plan to expand globally.

For a person visiting a grave or making their way to a funeral, finding the exact location can be tough in a large cemetery that is constantly changing.

"People who haven't been to graves for years and want to reach (the grave) get lost because graves have been added, paths have been added everywhere," Hanfling said. Chevra Kadisha began operating the app in September.

By providing real-time, turn-by-turn directions on smartphones, Gravez aims to save cemetery goers a lot of stress, and time, in reaching the grave they are looking for.

The developers, Corido, used drones and image processing tools to map over 1.3 million graves in 30 cemeteries in Israel so far for pedestrian and vehicle navigation, said Guy Liany, partner chief executive of Corido.

"We map all the geographical elements, the paths, the plots, interest points, everything that depicts the outline of the cemetery," said Liany, adding that the cemetery managers constantly update the system.

A cemetery that contains an average of 30 thousand to 40 thousand graves can be mapped within several days. The app is free for private users but cemetery operators need to purchase the system. The price depends on the size of the grounds.

The app can also suggest nearby parking and provide on-screen prayers traditionally said by the grave. The developers plan in the future to provide paid services like flower delivery or cleaning and renovating tombstones.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Representational image. Reuters

Israeli app helps navigate graveyards

Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook chief executive, testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Oct. 23, 2019. The New York Times

Dissent erupts at Facebook over hands-off stance on political ads

Hino delivery truck “Flatformer” is seen in Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan Oct 24, 2019. REUTERS

Trucks for driverless future

A photo provided by Google of its quantum computer machine, which the company says only needs a few minutes to perform a task that would take a supercomputer at least 10,000 years. Google said on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, that it had achieved a long-sought breakthrough called “quantum supremacy,” which could allow new kinds of computers to do calculations at speeds that are inconceivable with today’s technology. (Google via The New York Times)

Google claims quantum computing breakthrough

Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg addresses the audience on

Zuckerberg to admit that Facebook has trust issues

Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook chief executive, speaks at Georgetown University in Washington, Oct 17, 2019. The New York Times.

Facebook finds new disinformation campaigns

Nadiem Makarim, founder of the Indonesian ride-hailing and online payment firm Gojek waves to journalists as he arrives at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct 21, 2019. REUTERS

Gojek CEO quits to join Indonesian cabinet

Bangladesh unblocks PUBG

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.