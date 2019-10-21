Home > Technology

Gojek CEO quits to join Indonesian cabinet, replacements named

  >>  Reuters

Published: 21 Oct 2019 12:48 PM BdST Updated: 21 Oct 2019 12:48 PM BdST

Gojek CEO and co-founder Nadiem Makarim said on Monday he had resigned to join Indonesia's cabinet, and the ride-hailing and payments company said two senior officials would jointly take over running operations of the $10 billion firm.

President Andre Soelistyo and the other co-founder Kevin Aluwi would be the joint CEOs, Gojek said. It said in a statement it had "planned for this possibility and there would no disruption to its business."

Makarim, 35, told reporters at the presidential palace in Jakarta it was a "a big honour to be able to join the cabinet." He said his specific role would be announced by President Joko Widodo later in the week.

Makarim said he and Widodo had spoken about "directions to develop Indonesia in the future" including in "human capital, bureaucratic reform, and investment."

Indonesia media have linked Makarim, the face of Gojek, to a possible cabinet post in a new digital economy ministry or in education.

The move comes as Gojek ramps up expansion efforts through the region. Gojek group president Soelistyo has been at the firm since 2016 and previously headed Singaporean private equity firm Northstar Group, while co-founder Aluwi currently runs the company's data science and analytics teams.

Having evolved from a ride-hailing service founded in 2010 to a one-stop app via which users can make online payments and order food and services such as massages, Gojek is now targeting a larger slice of the Southeast Asian market, where Singapore-based rival Grab currently dominates ride-sharing.

The Indonesian company, valued at $10 billion, raised over $1 billion earlier this year from backers including Alphabet's Google and Chinese tech giants Tencent and JD.

Gojek is one of Indonesia's five unicorns - companies that have reached $1 billion in valuation without tapping the stock markets.

The others are travel site Traveloka, market places Bukalapak and Tokopedia, and Grab-backed fintech firm OVO, which competes with Gojek's own payments platform Gopay for the top spot in Indonesia's multi-billion dollar online payments market.

However, while the country is one of the world's fastest largest growing internet economies, its technology firms face an acute skills shortage that Widodo has pledged to bridge.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Bangladesh unblocks PUBG

Mobile phone towers can predict rain

BTRC blocks PUBG

File Photo: SpaceX technicians work on the next Crew Dragon Demo-2 craft as NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tours SpaceX headquarters with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley in Hawthorne, California, US Oct 10, 2019. REUTERS

Japan to join US moon landing plan

The new Google Pixel 4 smartphone is displayed during a Google launch event in New York City, New York, US, October 15, 2019. Reuters

Google unveils Pixel 4 with radar

FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen on representations of virtual currency in front of the Libra logo in this illustration picture, Jun 21, 2019. REUTERS

Major financial companies quit Libra currency

FILE PHOTO: Riot police go through the barricade as they search for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, China, Oct 7, 2019. REUTERS

Apple pulls police-tracking app used in HK protests

Photo: Yeasin Kabir Joy

MoU signed with India’s Tech Mahindra

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.