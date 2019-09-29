WhatsApp, Facebook will have to share suspects’ messages with British police: Report
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Sep 2019 12:25 AM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2019 12:25 AM BdST
WhatsApp, Facebook and other US-based social media platforms will have to share encrypted messages from suspected terrorists, paedophiles and other serious criminals with the British police under a new deal between the two countries, according to reports.
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel will sign the agreement next month, The Times reported on Saturday.
The data access agreement marks the culmination of four years of intense lobbying by the UK, according to the report.
It is “seen by Downing Street as an essential tool in the fight against terrorism and sexual abuse”, The Times said.
Currently police are only able to access social media messages if there is an immediate threat to life in an “emergency disclosure”, according to the Daily Mail.
Police and prosecutors can also ask to see social media data under the “mutual legal assistance” treaty but that can take up to two years, the newspaper said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Google wins in 'right to be forgotten' fight with France
- Facebook to buy brain science start-up CTRL-labs
- Huawei's new phone lacks Google access after US ban
- Facebook expands definition of terrorist organisations to limit extremism
- Apple TV Plus is just $5. Will people pay for it?
- Does Apple tip the scales in favour of its own apps?
- Apple’s iPhone 11 has a new feature: A lower price
- Uber lays off hundreds more workers as it struggles to make money
- Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
- Facebook launches dating service in United States
Most Read
- Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Nazmul ‘surprised’ at ‘friend’ Lokman renting out club for casino
- Bangladesh has ‘nothing to worry’ about Assam citizen list NRC, Modi tells Hasina
- Awami League rally attacked outside UN headquarters in New York
- 'A trafficker lives here' - Bangladesh uses red paint to mark suspects' homes
- World must realise Rohingya crisis is becoming a regional threat, Hasina says at UN
- Police impose restrictions in Indian Kashmir after Pakistan PM's speech
- Samrat will be caught soon, home minister says
- Motorbike ridesharing a panacea for Dhaka traffic chaos
- Chairman himself was the lone Master’s student of a university department in Bangladesh
- Sheikh Hasina turns 72 on Saturday