Home > Technology

Uber lays off hundreds more workers as it struggles to make money

>> Kate Conger and Mike Isaac, The New York Times

Published: 11 Sep 2019 10:34 AM BdST Updated: 11 Sep 2019 10:34 AM BdST

Uber laid off 435 workers in its product and engineering teams Tuesday, the company’s second round of cuts in recent months as it struggles to make money.

The cuts, which total about 8% of Uber’s global product and engineering group, follow 400 layoffs in July from the marketing team. In a message to employees about the layoffs Tuesday that was viewed by The New York Times, Uber’s chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi, said the company had gone off course as it grew and must streamline to regain its competitive edge.

“In the past, we grew our teams rapidly and in a decentralised way. This made sense as we worked to scale the business globally and find product-market fit,” Khosrowshahi wrote in the email, which echoed what he said in July with the previous layoffs. “But at a certain point, bigger teams do not mean better results. It’s critical we get our edge back and continually push ourselves to do better.”

Uber has been under pressure this year over its long-term viability. In August, it reported a record quarterly loss of $5.2 billion and its slowest-ever revenue growth.

Khosrowshahi has shaken up Uber’s top ranks and tried to cut costs. After cutting jobs in the marketing team in July, he instituted a monthlong hiring freeze and instructed executives to reevaluate the size of their teams. In addition, he pushed out top executives, including his chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. Uber’s board has also undergone some turnover.

Uber employs more than 27,000 people globally, nearly half in the United States, a company spokesman said.

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Caption: CEO Tim Cook presents the new iPhone 11 Pro at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, US September 10, 2019. REUTERS

Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone, streaming TV

A 3D-printed Facebook Like symbol is displayed in front of a U.S. flag in this illustration. Reuters

Facebook launches dating service in US

A Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Fold is seen on display during a media event in Seoul, South Korea, September 5, 2019. Reuters

Samsung's Galaxy Fold hits South Korea Friday

Casper Klynge, Denmark’s ambassador to the tech industry, in Copenhagen, Aug 23, 2019. Denmark appointed him to approach Silicon Valley as if it were a global superpower. “These companies have moved from being companies with commercial interests to actually becoming de facto foreign policy actors,” Klynge said. The New York Times

The world’s first ambassador to the tech industry

Dr Jesse Ehrenfeld, the chair of the American Medical Association’s board, in Chicago on Aug 20, 2019. Medical groups are warning that new federal data-sharing rules, enabling people to get their health records through a smartphone, could lead to invasions of privacy. “Patient privacy can’t be retrieved once it’s lost,” said Ehrenfeld. The New York Times

A battle brews over moving medical records to your smartphone

FILE PHOTO: Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter and fin-tech firm Square, sits for a portrait during an interview with Reuters in London, Britain, June 11, 2019. Reuters

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacked

A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China Jul 22, 2019. REUTERS

Huawei to launch phone under Google ban cloud

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chief executive, speaks at F8, the company’s annual developer conference in San Jose, Calif, May 1, 2018.

Facebook’s new tool to see apps, websites tracking you

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.