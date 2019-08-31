Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacked

Twitter in a tweet said that it was aware the account was compromised and investigating what had happened.

A message from the Twitter communications department confirming the hacking of co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey's Twitter account and his postings is seen on a mobile phone held in front of Dorsey's twitter feed displayed on a computer screen in this photo illustration taken in Washington, US, August 30, 2019. Reuters

One of the tweets claimed Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was innocent, while others contained racist comments against African Americans and Jews. There was also a tweet suggesting there was a bomb at Twitter’s headquarters.

.@Jack’s account has been hacked.



The Tweets are coming from a source called Cloudhopper. Cloudhopper was the name of the company Twitter acquired a long time ago to help bolster their SMS service.



Looks like the hackers are Tweeting via the old SMS service... pic.twitter.com/YcU3DTn9wS — Sam (@Hooray) August 30, 2019

Shortly after the apparent hack, the offensive tweets and retweets were deleted.

Twitter shares fell less than 1% in after-hours trade following the hack.