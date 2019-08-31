Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacked
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Aug 2019 03:01 AM BdST Updated: 31 Aug 2019 03:05 AM BdST
The account of Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey was hacked on Friday afternoon, sending public tweets and retweets including racial slurs and curse words to 4 million followers.
Twitter in a tweet said that it was aware the account was compromised and investigating what had happened.
A message from the Twitter communications department confirming the hacking of co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey's Twitter account and his postings is seen on a mobile phone held in front of Dorsey's twitter feed displayed on a computer screen in this photo illustration taken in Washington, US, August 30, 2019. Reuters
.@Jack’s account has been hacked.— Sam (@Hooray) August 30, 2019
The Tweets are coming from a source called Cloudhopper. Cloudhopper was the name of the company Twitter acquired a long time ago to help bolster their SMS service.
Looks like the hackers are Tweeting via the old SMS service... pic.twitter.com/YcU3DTn9wS
Shortly after the apparent hack, the offensive tweets and retweets were deleted.
Twitter shares fell less than 1% in after-hours trade following the hack.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacked
- Huawei plans high-end phone launch under cloud of Google ban
- Facebook’s new tool lets you see which apps and websites tracked you
- Twitter, Facebook accuse China of using fake accounts to undermine Hong Kong protests
- AI is learning from humans, many humans
- White House summons tech, social media firms after shootings
- 8chan is a megaphone for shooters. ‘Shut the site down,’ says its creator
- Social media sites block satirical rap video in Singapore after govt complaint
- Capital One data breach affects 100m people, woman charged as hacker
- Huawei rolls out 5G phone and flags first Hongmeng device
Most Read
- India’s restaurants rebel against food delivery apps
- Bangladesh suspends NGO projects for ‘making’ sharp weapons for Rohingya refugees
- Plague of flies descends on Karachi
- Three children found dead in Chandpur mosque imam’s room
- Assam on alert ahead of publication of citizenship register
- Constable beaten up by angry mob for 'sexual harassment' in Rajshahi
- India announces series of mergers of state-run banks
- LGRD minister listing officials unaccompanied by families in districts
- Bangladesh’s bamboo-made school wins Aga Khan Award for Architecture
- BIWTC staffer loses leg after bus mounts footpath in Bangla Motor