Home > Technology

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacked

  >>  Reuters

Published: 31 Aug 2019 03:01 AM BdST Updated: 31 Aug 2019 03:05 AM BdST

Previous Next
The account of Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey was hacked on Friday afternoon, sending public tweets and retweets including racial slurs and curse words to 4 million followers.

Twitter in a tweet said that it was aware the account was compromised and investigating what had happened.

A message from the Twitter communications department confirming the hacking of co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey's Twitter account and his postings is seen on a mobile phone held in front of Dorsey's twitter feed displayed on a computer screen in this photo illustration taken in Washington, US, August 30, 2019. Reuters 

A message from the Twitter communications department confirming the hacking of co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey's Twitter account and his postings is seen on a mobile phone held in front of Dorsey's twitter feed displayed on a computer screen in this photo illustration taken in Washington, US, August 30, 2019. Reuters 

One of the tweets claimed Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was innocent, while others contained racist comments against African Americans and Jews. There was also a tweet suggesting there was a bomb at Twitter’s headquarters.

 

Shortly after the apparent hack, the offensive tweets and retweets were deleted.

Twitter shares fell less than 1% in after-hours trade following the hack.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter and fin-tech firm Square, sits for a portrait during an interview with Reuters in London, Britain, June 11, 2019. Reuters

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacked

A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China Jul 22, 2019. REUTERS

Huawei to launch phone under Google ban cloud

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chief executive, speaks at F8, the company’s annual developer conference in San Jose, Calif, May 1, 2018.

Facebook’s new tool to see apps, websites tracking you

Twitter, Facebook block HK misinformation

Namita Pradhan, second from right, works alongside colleagues at iMerit’s technology centre in Bhubaneswar, India, Jan. 31, 2019. Tech executives rarely discuss the labour-intensive process that goes into the creation of artificial intelligence, which is learning from thousands of office workers around the world. (Rebecca Conway/The New York Times).

AI is learning from humans

FILE PHOTO: An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland, December 5, 2018. REUTERS

White House summons tech, social media firms

Frederick Brennan, who started the online message board 8chan in 2013, in New York, Jan 17, 2014. Now, 8chan is known as a megaphone for mass shooters, and a recruiting platform for violent white nationalists. Brennan, who stopped working with the site’s current owner last year, is calling for it to be taken offline before it leads to further violence. The New York Times

8chan is a megaphone for shooters. ‘Shut the site down,’ says its creator

Social media sites block satirical rap video in Singapore

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.