Home > Technology

US regulators approve Facebook fine of about $5 billion

>>Cecilia Kang, The New York Times

Published: 13 Jul 2019 03:44 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2019 03:44 AM BdST

The Federal Trade Commission voted this week to fine Facebook about $5 billion for mishandling users’ personal information, according to two people briefed on the vote, in what would be a landmark settlement that signals a newly aggressive stance by regulators toward the country’s most powerful technology companies.

The agency approved the settlement in a 3-2 vote along party lines, with the two Democrats voting against it, said the people, who would speak only the condition of anonymity.

The deal still needs final approval from the Justice Department, which rarely rejects settlements reached by the agency. If approved, it would be the biggest fine by far levied by the federal government against a technology company, easily eclipsing the $22 million imposed on Google in 2012. The size of the penalty underscored the rising frustration among Washington officials with how Silicon Valley giants collect, store and use people’s information.

In addition to the fine, Facebook agreed to more comprehensive oversight of how it handles user data, according to the people. But none of the conditions in the settlement will restrict Facebook’s ability to collect and share data with third parties. That decision appeared to split the five-member commission: The two Democrats who voted against the deal sought stricter limits on the company, the people said.

The settlement with Facebook would be one of the most aggressive regulatory actions by the Trump administration. President Donald Trump has dialled back regulations in many industries, but the Facebook settlement sets a new bar for privacy enforcement by US officials.

In recent weeks, US regulators and lawmakers of both parties have taken a more combative stance toward Silicon Valley giants. Congress started an antitrust investigation into how the biggest tech companies have harmed consumers and impeded competition. The Justice Department and the FTC divvied up responsibility for potential antitrust investigations into several of the companies.

Peter Kaplan, a spokesman for the FTC, declined to comment.

Andy Stone, a spokesman for Facebook, also declined to comment.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported on the vote by the commission.

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 England's JasonRoy speaks with umpire Handunnettige Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus Action Images via Reuters
Roy escapes final ban
Mashrafe in ODI squad for Sri Lanka
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 England players line up before the match Action Images via Reuters
England end 27-year final wait
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 Australia's Aaron Finch after the coin toss before the match Action Images via Reuters
One of the worst performances: Finch

More stories

The headquarters of Twitter in San Francisco, Oct 27, 2016

Twitter scales back its limits on users’ speech

An Elizabeth Warren presidential campaign billboard hangs in the SOMA District of San Francisco, May 31, 2019. The New York Times

Fight against big tech

FILE PHOTO: A model demonstrates the waterproof function of Samsung Electronics' new smartphone, Galaxy S7 Edge, during its launch ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, Mar 10, 2016. REUTERS

Samsung in hot water over splashy phone ads

FILE PHOTO: Attendees walk past a Facebook logo during Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, United States, April 30, 2019. Reuters

Some users facing outage: Facebook

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen in front of a displayed cyber code in this illustration taken Mar 22, 2016. REUTERS

Facebook evacuates four buildings after sarin alert

Photo: Reuters

Apple design chief to start own firm

Govt cuts bulk internet price

FILE PHOTO: Office workers cross a street in Singapore's central business district Apr 27, 2017. REUTERS

Singapore aims to create 10,000 tech jobs

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.