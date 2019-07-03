Home > Technology

Facebook says some users facing outage on its platforms

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Jul 2019 10:30 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2019 10:30 PM BdST

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it is working to resolve issues faced by some users while sending media files on its social media platforms including WhatsApp and Instagram.

More than 14,000 users reported issues with Instagram, while more than 7,500 and 1,600 users reported issues with Facebook and WhatsApp, according here to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The website’s live outage map showed that the issues mainly cropped up in parts of Europe and the United States.

Facebook had experienced one of its longest outages in March, when some users around the globe faced trouble accessing Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for over 24 hours.

Print Friendly and PDF

India batsman Rayudu retires
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v New Zealand - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 3, 2019 England's Jonny Bairstow celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters
Bairstow powers England to 305
ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v India - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 5, 2019 India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla Action Images via Reuters
Bumrah reaps benefits of net practice
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal misses a catch to dismiss England's Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters
Coach Rhodes rues poor luck

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Attendees walk past a Facebook logo during Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, United States, April 30, 2019. Reuters

Some users facing outage: Facebook

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen in front of a displayed cyber code in this illustration taken Mar 22, 2016. REUTERS

Facebook evacuates four buildings after sarin alert

Photo: Reuters

Apple design chief to start own firm

Govt cuts bulk internet price

FILE PHOTO: Office workers cross a street in Singapore's central business district Apr 27, 2017. REUTERS

Singapore aims to create 10,000 tech jobs

Lior Div, chief executive of US-Israeli cyber security firm Cybereason, speaks during Cyber Week conference in Tel Aviv, Israel June 25, 2019. Reuters

Hackers steal data from telcos: Cyber firm

FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China Jun 17, 2019. REUTERS

Huawei's US research arm builds separate identity

FILE PHOTO: Members of K-Pop band, BTS perform on ABC's 'Good Morning America' show in Central Park in New York City, US, May 15, 2019. REUTERS

K-Pop's BTS launches mobile game

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.