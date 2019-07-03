Facebook says some users facing outage on its platforms
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Jul 2019 10:30 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2019 10:30 PM BdST
Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it is working to resolve issues faced by some users while sending media files on its social media platforms including WhatsApp and Instagram.
More than 14,000 users reported issues with Instagram, while more than 7,500 and 1,600 users reported issues with Facebook and WhatsApp, according here to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
The website’s live outage map showed that the issues mainly cropped up in parts of Europe and the United States.
Facebook had experienced one of its longest outages in March, when some users around the globe faced trouble accessing Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for over 24 hours.
