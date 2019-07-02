Home > Technology

Facebook evacuates four buildings after possible sarin exposure

  >>  Reuters

Published: 02 Jul 2019 12:20 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2019 12:20 PM BdST

Facebook Inc evacuated four buildings and two people were being evaluated for possible exposure to the nerve agent sarin on Monday after a package at the social media company's Silicon Valley mail facility tested positive for the toxic compound.

The people who came in contact with the suspicious package at about 11 am PT (1800 GMT) did not show any symptoms of exposure to sarin, said Jon Johnston, fire marshal for the city of Menlo Park, California, where Facebook is based.

"The (Facebook) facility tests all of the packages that come in and they had a positive test, so they just initiated their standard protocol. Now we're just waiting to verify whether that’s true or not," he said.

Fire personnel were preparing to enter the mail facility at around 6 pm to assess the packages, Johnston said.

Facebook spokesman Anthony Harrison said the company evacuated four buildings following the positive test and was cooperating with police in the investigation.

"Authorities have not yet identified the substance found. As of now, three of the evacuated buildings have been cleared for repopulation," Harrison said.

Agents from the San Francisco office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation were responding to the scene, a spokesman for the agency said. Sarin, a potent toxic compound that disrupts the nervous system, has been used as a chemical weapon. Exposure can be fatal.

Print Friendly and PDF

Pooran sees World Cup failure as learning experience
ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v West Indies - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 1, 2019 Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters 
Sri Lanka edge out WI
Mashrafe unfazed by short Edgbaston boundary
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Jun 16, 2019 India's Vijay Shankar celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq. Reuters
India's Shankar out of World Cup

More stories

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen in front of a displayed cyber code in this illustration taken Mar 22, 2016. REUTERS

Facebook evacuates four buildings after sarin alert

Photo: Reuters

Apple design chief to start own firm

Govt cuts bulk internet price

FILE PHOTO: Office workers cross a street in Singapore's central business district Apr 27, 2017. REUTERS

Singapore aims to create 10,000 tech jobs

Lior Div, chief executive of US-Israeli cyber security firm Cybereason, speaks during Cyber Week conference in Tel Aviv, Israel June 25, 2019. Reuters

Hackers steal data from telcos: Cyber firm

FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China Jun 17, 2019. REUTERS

Huawei's US research arm builds separate identity

FILE PHOTO: Members of K-Pop band, BTS perform on ABC's 'Good Morning America' show in Central Park in New York City, US, May 15, 2019. REUTERS

K-Pop's BTS launches mobile game

US cyber attacks on Iranian targets not successful: Iran

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.