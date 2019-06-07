Home > Technology

Facebook suspends app pre-installs on Huawei phones

  >>  Reuters

Published: 07 Jun 2019 04:38 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2019 04:38 PM BdST

Facebook Inc is no longer allowing pre-installation of its apps on Huawei phones, the latest blow for the Chinese tech giant as it struggles to keep its business afloat in the face of a US ban on its purchase of American parts and software.

Customers who already have Huawei phones will still be able to use its apps and receive updates, Facebook told Reuters. But new Huawei phones will no longer be able to have Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram apps pre-installed.

Smartphone vendors often enter business deals to pre-install popular apps such as Facebook. Apps including Twitter and Booking.com also come pre-installed on Huawei phones in many markets. Twitter Inc declined to comment and Booking Holdings did not respond to a request.

The move by Facebook dampens the sales outlook for Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, whose smartphone business became its biggest revenue generator last year, powered by strong growth in Europe and Asia.

Huawei declined to comment.

Alphabet Inc’s Google said earlier that it would no longer provide Android software for Huawei phones after a 90-day reprieve granted by the US government expires in August. But Google’s Playstore and all Google apps will still be available for current models of Huawei phones including those which have not yet shipped or even been built.

The Facebook ban, by contrast, applies to any Huawei phone that has not yet left the factory, according to a person familiar with the matter. Facebook declined to comment on when the suspension took place.

In May, Washington banned US companies from supplying technology to Huawei, part of a long-running campaign against the company. The United States alleges that Huawei is too close to the Chinese government and that its telecom network gear and other products could be a conduit for espionage, which Huawei denies.

Buyers of current Huawei phone models that do not have Facebook pre-installed would still be able to download it from the Google Playstore. Future versions of Huawei phones, however, will not have access to the Google Playstore and its apps unless the US government changes course.

Huawei has said it was prepared for the US action and vowed to work around any disruptions. But some customers at stores in Europe and Asia have told Reuters that they are reluctant to buy Huawei phones in the face of uncertainties, and analysts expect a dramatic drop in Huawei smartphone sales.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v India - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 5, 2019 General view of the Cricket World Cup trophy before the match Action Images via Reuters
No clear favourite at WC: Border
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v New Zealand - The Oval, London, Britain - June 5, 2019 Bangladesh 's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
No 'shock' in losing to Tigers: Plunkett
ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v Sri Lanka - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 1, 2019 New Zealand’s Trent Boult celebrates catching Sri Lanka’s Thisaras Perera Action Images via Reuters
Afghanistan 'less daunting' than Tigers: Vettori
ICC Cricket World Cup - Afghanistan v Sri Lanka - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 4, 2019 Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad in action Action Images via Reuter
Afghan keeper Shahzad out of WC

More stories

No Facebook on new Huawei phones

Photo: Reuters

YouTube to remove videos pushing extreme views

The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google are seen in a combination photo from Reuters files. REUTERS/File Photos

US gearing up to investigate tech giants

Christopher Lee for The New York Times

When trolls and crybullies rule the earth

Microsoft employees reviewing malware data at the company’s offices in Redmond, Wash., Nov. 2, 2018. EternalBlue, the malware that cybercriminals have used in a wave of recent ransom attacks, was developed at taxpayer expense at the National Security Agency, according to security experts briefed on the case. (Kyle Johnson/The New York Times)

Cities hijacked by tool stolen from the NSA

From left, the Apple Homepod, Google Home and Amazon Alexa, Feb. 5, 2019. The New York Times.

Siri, Alexa fuel sexism

FILE PHOTO: A Hikvision logo is seen at an exhibition during the World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin, China May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Another Chinese firm faces US ban

The logo of Huawei is seen at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech,in Paris, France, May 16, 2019. REUTERS

US eases restrictions on Huawei

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.