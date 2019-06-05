ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v New Zealand - The Oval, London, Britain - June 5, 2019 New Zealand's Tom Latham celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan Action Images via Reuters
YouTube to remove thousands of videos pushing extreme views: NYT
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jun 2019 10:39 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2019 10:39 PM BdST
YouTube has announced plans to remove thousands of videos and channels that advocate for neo-Nazism, white supremacy and other bigoted ideologies in an attempt to clean up extremism and hate speech on its popular service, according to The New York Times.
The new policy will ban “videos alleging that a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion,” the Times reported on Wednesday citing a blog post of the company.
The prohibition will also cover videos denying that violent incidents, like the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, took place, according to the Times.
YouTube did not name any specific channels or videos that would be banned, the report says.
“It’s our responsibility to protect that, and prevent our platform from being used to incite hatred, harassment, discrimination and violence,” it quoted the company as saying in the blog post.
The decision by YouTube, which is owned by Google, is the latest action by a Silicon Valley company to stem the spread of hate speech and disinformation on its site, the Times says.
A month ago, Facebook evicted seven of its most controversial users, including Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist and founder of InfoWars. Twitter banned Mr Jones last year.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- US moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
- When trolls and crybullies rule the earth
- What if Instagram got rid of likes?
- Cities hijacked by tool stolen from the NSA
- Siri, Alexa fuel sexism, UN finds
- Trump administration could blacklist chinese surveillance technology firm
- US eases restrictions on Huawei, founder says US underestimates Chinese firm
- Google suspends some business with Huawei after Trump blacklist -source
- San Francisco bans facial recognition technology
- 'Isreali spy firm' hacks Whatsapp with a phone call, targets human rights groups
Most Read
- Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday, not Thursday: Committee
- Magistrate’s car on wrong lane torched ‘by Eid holidaymakers angered by traffic jam’
- Bangladesh have gelled after mosque attack trauma, says coach
- Ukrainian fraudsters made phone calls to take over ATMs in Bangladesh: Police
- Eid-ul-Fitr congregation timings 2019
- State Minister Abdullah explains Eid-ul-Fitr date revision
- Former BCL president at BUET Shuvra Jyoty found dead at Dhaka home
- Bangladesh all set to celebrate festive spirit of Eid-ul-Fitr
- Bangladesh slip to poor total against New Zealand
- Muslims celebrate Eid, ending Ramadan holy month