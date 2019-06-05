YouTube to remove thousands of videos pushing extreme views: NYT

The new policy will ban “videos alleging that a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion,” the Times reported on Wednesday citing a blog post of the company.



The prohibition will also cover videos denying that violent incidents, like the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, took place, according to the Times.



YouTube did not name any specific channels or videos that would be banned, the report says.



“It’s our responsibility to protect that, and prevent our platform from being used to incite hatred, harassment, discrimination and violence,” it quoted the company as saying in the blog post.



The decision by YouTube, which is owned by Google, is the latest action by a Silicon Valley company to stem the spread of hate speech and disinformation on its site, the Times says.



A month ago, Facebook evicted seven of its most controversial users, including Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist and founder of InfoWars. Twitter banned Mr Jones last year.