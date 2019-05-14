WhatsApp urges users to upgrade app after report of spyware attack
>> Reuters
Published: 14 May 2019 02:35 PM BdST Updated: 14 May 2019 02:35 PM BdST
Facebook's WhatsApp on Tuesday urged users to upgrade to the latest version of its popular messaging app following a report that users could be vulnerable to having malicious spyware installed on phones without their knowledge.
"WhatsApp encourages people to upgrade to the latest version of our app, as well as keep their mobile operating system up to date, to protect against potential targeted exploits designed to compromise information stored on mobile devices," a spokesman said.
"We are constantly working alongside industry partners to provide the latest security enhancements to help protect our users."
The Financial Times reported that a vulnerability in WhatsApp allowed attackers to inject spyware on phones by ringing up targets using the app's phone call function. It said the spyware was developed by Israeli cyber surveillance company NSO Group.
Asked about the report, NSO said its technology is licensed to authorised government agencies "for the sole purpose of fighting crime and terror," and that it does not operate the system itself.
"We investigate any credible allegations of misuse and if necessary, we take action, including shutting down the system. Under no circumstances would NSO be involved in the operating or identifying of targets of its technology, which is solely operated by intelligence and law enforcement agencies," the company said.
"NSO would not or could not use its technology in its own right to target any person or organization, including this individual."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- WhatsApp urges users to upgrade app after report of spyware attack
- Facebook rejects co-founder call for breakup, senator urges US antitrust probe
- For sale on Facebook: ‘Loot to order’ antiquities from war zones
- Slow internet speed likely for a week from Wednesday as storm delays work
- Apple cracks down on apps that fight iPhone addiction
- Facebook users care less about privacy than regulators
- Facebook's flood of languages leave it struggling to monitor content
- Sajeeb Wazed wants Bangladeshi IT experts to invent new technology
- Facebook unintentionally uploaded email contacts of 1.5 million new users
- Bangladesh likely to face slow internet speed in late April
Most Read
- Inside Syria’s secret torture prisons: How Bashar al-Assad crushed dissent
- HC prohibits sales of 52 ‘substandard’ food products
- Obaidul Quader to return to Bangladesh on May 15
- Government to shift Khaleda trials to central jail in Keraniganj
- Bangladesh man who was caught stealing formula for his baby gets job at superstore
- Bangladesh through to tri-nation series final after 5-wicket win against West Indies
- Sri Lankan software engineer, under Indian surveillance, key in Easter attack
- 27 Bangladeshis among casualties in Mediterranean migrant boat capsize
- ACC sues Khaleda’s former aide Falu, Ekramuzzaman for money laundering
- Food Safety Authority seeks BSTI report before moving against 52 'substandard' products