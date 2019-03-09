State Minister Nasrul Hamid’s Facebook page, email hacked

In addition to the verified Facebook page, the state minister’s email ID has also been hacked, said Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources public relations official Mir Aslam Uddin.

“We are requesting that you verify any statuses from the state minister’s Facebook page and any email from his ID,” he told bdnews24.com on Saturday.

The verified Facebook page of Minister of Industries Nurul Majid Humayun had been hacked two days ago. A case was filed over the incident.