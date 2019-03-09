State Minister Nasrul Hamid’s Facebook page, email hacked
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Mar 2019 10:06 AM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2019 10:06 AM BdST
The Facebook page of State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has been hacked, soon after a similar incident involving the page of the minister of industries.
In addition to the verified Facebook page, the state minister’s email ID has also been hacked, said Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources public relations official Mir Aslam Uddin.
“We are requesting that you verify any statuses from the state minister’s Facebook page and any email from his ID,” he told bdnews24.com on Saturday.
The verified Facebook page of Minister of Industries Nurul Majid Humayun had been hacked two days ago. A case was filed over the incident.
WARNING:
