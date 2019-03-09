Home > Technology

State Minister Nasrul Hamid’s Facebook page, email hacked

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Mar 2019 10:06 AM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2019 10:06 AM BdST

The Facebook page of State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has been hacked, soon after a similar incident involving the page of the minister of industries.

In addition to the verified Facebook page, the state minister’s email ID has also been hacked, said Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources public relations official Mir Aslam Uddin.

“We are requesting that you verify any statuses from the state minister’s Facebook page and any email from his ID,” he told bdnews24.com on Saturday.

The verified Facebook page of Minister of Industries Nurul Majid Humayun had been hacked two days ago. A case was filed over the incident.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo

Nasrul Hamid’s Facebook, email hacked

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a sign board of Huawei at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2018 in Shanghai, China June 14, 2018. REUTERS

Huawei sues US government

SpaceX readies for key launch

An undated handout screenshot of the Airbnb listing for a four-bedroom unit at 200 East 116th St, in Harlem. Multiple misleading identities, more than 100 host accounts and 18 corporations were created to run an illegal hotel business in Manhattan, according to a lawsuit filed by the city. Handout via The New York Times

Rise and fall of an Airbnb empire

Can YouTube conspiracy booms be contained?

The Samsung Galaxy Fold phone is shown on a screen at Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s Unpacked event in San Francisco, California, US, Feb 20, 2019 REUTERS

Samsung unveils 5G folding phone

A Microsoft store is pictured in New York City, New York, US, August 21, 2018. Reuters

Russian hackers targeted European groups: Microsoft

File Photo - Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison arrives for APEC CEO Summit 2018 at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov 17 2018. Fazry Ismail/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Australia accuses foreign govt of cyber attack

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.