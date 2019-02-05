Home > Technology

Sophia the AI robot’s ‘little sister’ up for grabs

  News Desk, bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Feb 2019

To make learning and artificial intelligence a fun for children, especially girls aged between 7 and 13 years, Hanson Robotics has introduced ‘Little Sophia’.

The ‘little sister’ of Sophia, the AI robot citizen of Saudi Arabia which visited Bangladesh in December 2017, is available on Kickstarter, where their creators are seeking funds.

This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal of $75,000 by Mar 31 while 794 backers already raised $107,921 by Tuesday, Feb 5.

A Little Sophia costs between $99 and $149, depending on when it is ordered.

Photo: Hanson Robotics

Photo: Hanson Robotics

If everything goes according to plan, the shipments will be made all over the world by the end of this year.

An additional $25 will be charged for delivery to Bangladesh.

 

Little Sophia’s creators say she can walk, talk, sing, play games and, like her big sister, even tell jokes!

She is a 14-inch tall programmable, educational companion for children, which is designed to inspire them to learn about coding, AI, science, technology, engineering and math through a safe, interactive, human-robot experience, according to the Hanson Robotics.

Photo: Hanson Robotics

Photo: Hanson Robotics

Her ‘elder sister’ Sophia, wearing a Jamdani top and a skirt, amazed Bangladeshis with her intelligent conversations with people, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, at the Digital World 2017 tech festival.

“Technologies of our time make the world more complicated. I feel we need to humanise the technologies. We need to make them understand us and be meaningful in our lives,” her creator David Hanson told a function during the festival in Dhaka.

 

