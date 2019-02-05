Sophia the AI robot’s ‘little sister’ up for grabs
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Feb 2019 05:22 AM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2019 05:36 AM BdST
To make learning and artificial intelligence a fun for children, especially girls aged between 7 and 13 years, Hanson Robotics has introduced ‘Little Sophia’.
The ‘little sister’ of Sophia, the AI robot citizen of Saudi Arabia which visited Bangladesh in December 2017, is available on Kickstarter, where their creators are seeking funds.
This project will only be funded if it reaches its goal of $75,000 by Mar 31 while 794 backers already raised $107,921 by Tuesday, Feb 5.
A Little Sophia costs between $99 and $149, depending on when it is ordered.
Photo: Hanson Robotics
An additional $25 will be charged for delivery to Bangladesh.
Little Sophia’s creators say she can walk, talk, sing, play games and, like her big sister, even tell jokes!
She is a 14-inch tall programmable, educational companion for children, which is designed to inspire them to learn about coding, AI, science, technology, engineering and math through a safe, interactive, human-robot experience, according to the Hanson Robotics.
Photo: Hanson Robotics
“Technologies of our time make the world more complicated. I feel we need to humanise the technologies. We need to make them understand us and be meaningful in our lives,” her creator David Hanson told a function during the festival in Dhaka.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Sophia the AI robot’s ‘little sister’ up for grabs
- Apple shows Facebook who has the power in an app dispute
- Apple lowers some iPhone prices outside US to offset strong dollar
- FaceTime bug lets iPhone users eavesdrop, in a stumble for Apple
- How to declutter and organise your personal tech in a few simple steps
- Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger
- Bangladesh turning focus to cyber security, ICT state minister
- China's Huawei books record sales in its smartphone business
- China's Huawei unveils its first 5G base station chipset
- The race to create the coolest smart home devices is hotter than ever
Most Read
- Angelina Jolie visits Bangladesh Rohingya camp before new appeal for $920m fund
- Ekushey TV chief reporter arrested on sexual harassment charges
- Iranian food festival begins in Dhaka
- Actress Angelina Jolie visiting Bangladesh: Official
- Kolkata police detention of CBI officials triggers showdown between Modi and Mamata
- Eviction drive begins to clear out encroachers from Karnaphuli River
- Bangladesh has spent Tk 30 million on legal battle to recover stolen central bank funds
- Private tutor detained on charges of killing grade-3 girl after failed rape attempt
- Bangladesh fails to test Johnson and Johnson Baby Powder for asbestos
- Doctor Akash was in physical fight with wife before suicide: police