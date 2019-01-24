China's Huawei unveils its first 5G base station chipset
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Jan 2019 10:55 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2019 11:02 AM BdST
China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on Thursday introduced its first 5G base station chipset called Tiangang, which it said increases computing capacity by 2.5 times.
The firm has been using its chipsets in its high-end phones and server products, though it has said it has no intention to become a standalone semiconductor vendor that competes against the likes of Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- China's Huawei books record sales in its smartphone business
- China's Huawei unveils its first 5G base station chipset
- The race to create the coolest smart home devices is hotter than ever
- At Alibaba's futuristic hotel, robots deliver towels and mix cocktails
- YouTube bans dangerous prank videos following Bird Box challenge
- Huawei sacks employee arrested in Poland on spying charges
- Google can limit 'right to be forgotten' to EU, says top court adviser
- In price and value, Chinese phone makers outpace Apple in much of the world
- Instagram 'back to normal' after bug triggers temporary change to feed
- Satellites to safety apps: 10 new uses of technology to help people in 2018
Most Read
- BNP’s Bogura leaders say Mirza Fakhrul was trying to stop them fighting in elevator
- CRI’s Farhad becomes prime minister’s special assistant
- Biswa Ijtema in February as Tabligh Jamaat factions ‘resolve conflict’
- Bangladesh moves to charge electric car revolution with legal cover
- India navy set to open third base in strategic islands to counter China
- Users can check legal status of mobile phone handsets in Bangladesh via SMS
- Syed Ashraf’s brother Shafayet collects AL nomination form for Kishoreganj-1
- BCB announces 15-man ODI squad for New Zealand tour
- Five killed in central Florida bank shooting, police say
- Unipay2u chairman, MD among six jailed for money laundering