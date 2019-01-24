Home > Technology

China's Huawei unveils its first 5G base station chipset

Published: 24 Jan 2019 10:55 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2019 11:02 AM BdST

China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on Thursday introduced its first 5G base station chipset called Tiangang, which it said increases computing capacity by 2.5 times.

The firm has been using its chipsets in its high-end phones and server products, though it has said it has no intention to become a standalone semiconductor vendor that competes against the likes of Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc.

