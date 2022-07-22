Chris Pine touts 'Dungeons & Dragons' film as Comic-Con returns

Actor Chris Pine said he had never immersed himself in the popular role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons until a few years ago when he was asked about starring in a movie about the fantasy world of swords and sorcery. Now, he's a convert.

Speaking to thousands of fans in a convention hall at San Diego Comic-Con, Pine said he hoped the Paramount Pictures big-screen imagining of the game, due in theatres next March, would help "spread the gospel of D & D." It's a game, he said, that everyone should play in high school.

"You can get the bully, the jock... all in a room and I guarantee you in 20 minutes no one will remember what kind of class they came from, or who their best friends are, or who the dork is," he said. "They just want to laugh."