July 22 2022

    Pearl Jam cancels Vienna concert after heat, smoke damage singer's throat

    US rock band Pearl Jam cancelled a concert in Vienna on Wednesday after singer Eddie Vedder's vocal cords were damaged at an outdoor venue near Paris by the heat, dust and smoke from fires.

    >>Reuters
    Published : 21 July 2022, 1:41 PM
    Updated : 21 July 2022, 1:41 PM

    "To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jamshow tonight in Vienna, we were too. However, due to the extreme circumstancesat the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from thefires) our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged," the group said ina statement posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

    "He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet,his vocal cords have not recovered. This is brutal news and horribletiming...for everyone involved."

    Pearl Jam performed at the Lollapalooza Paris music festivalat the weekend amid a heat wave with spikes well above 40 Celsius (104F) insouthern Europe.

    Firefighters in southwestern France have been battling sinceJuly 12 to contain massive forest wildfires while Britain recorded its highestever temperature on Tuesday.

    "Those who work so hard to put on the shows as well asthose who give their precious time and energies to attend..., as a band, we aredeeply sorry and have tried to find options to still play," Pearl Jamsaid.

    "And Ed wants to play. There’s just no throat availableat this time...So very, very deeply sorry."

    The band said tickets would be refunded.

    Wednesday's Vienna concert was part of Pearl Jam's Europeantour, with the next stop scheduled in Prague on Friday.

