Actor Amber Heard appeals ruling that she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp

Actor Amber Heard on Thursday filed to appeal a Virginia jury's decision last month that she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp when she claimed in a newspaper opinion piece that she was a survivor of sexual violence, according to court documents.

Heard's legal team submitted the appeal notice to the Virginia Court of Appeals, seeking to overturn the lower court's June 1 ruling.

After a six-week televised trial, a seven-person jury concluded that Heard defamed Depp, and the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star was awarded $10.35 million in damages. The jury also determined that Heard was defamed, awarding her $2 million.

Heard's attorneys had argued that she had told the truth and that her comments were covered as free speech under the US Constitution's First Amendment.