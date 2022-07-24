'Black Panther' cast remember Boseman ahead of 'Wakanda Forever'

Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright and other stars appeared at the Comic-Con pop culture convention in San Diego to preview "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which is slated to hit theaters in November.

Boseman, who played the title character in the 2018 film, died of cancer at age 43 two years after the movie's release, prompting a rewrite of the next instalment.

Director Ryan Coogler recalled watching scenes from the first "Black Panther" with Boseman at an earlier Comic-Con and the actor gripping his shoulder with excitement.